We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG air purifiers
LG air purifiers – powerful, silent and stylish. Powerful filtration: Equipped with a range of deodorization, HEPA, allergen, water and pre-filters, LG air purifiers can remove large particles from the air, get rid of odours and filter select bacteria and viruses, creating a cleaner home environment. Easy maintenance: Innovatively designed with an easy-to-clean filter and convenient air louvre, keep your air purifier well-maintained at all times. Smart warning: The HEPA air purifier will indicate by coloured lighting if your home’s air quality is slightly or highly polluted