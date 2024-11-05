Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LGE Offer common

LG Partnership Shop:
Unlock Exclusive Offers

Exclusively available to LG partners

LG Partnership Benefits

Exclusive offers

Exclusive Discounts

Enjoy special and exclusive prices just for you

Pre-Order Exclusivity

Pre-Order Exclusivity

Pre-order before anyone else and be the first to get our latest products.

Exclusive bundle offers

Exclusive bundle offers 

Exclusive bundle offers tailored just for you, combining premium products for added value

Seasonal Sales

Seasonal Sales

Get early access to seasonal promotions and sales

Become a member now!

Choose the store that matches your sector to access exclusive offers!

test

Loyalty Partnership Store

Exclusive discounts for business partners - excludes Government, Academic, or Helth Care

Verify Now
test

Government Sector Store

This program is reserved just for authorized government personnel to enjoy exclusive benefits.

Verify Now
test

Academic Sector Store

The Academic Store is here just for students, educators, and academic staff with valid credentials to enjoy special offers!

Verify Now
test

Health Care Sector Store

The Medical Sector Store is open to healthcare professionals and medical institution employees with valid email addresses to access exclusive offers!

Verify Now

How to Sign-up

Sign up & get your email verified 

1. Select a store

Choose the LG store for which you are eligible

2. Verify Email

Verify your instititution email & get confirmation

3. Start Shopping

Discover special offers tailored just for you! 

If you would like to join to the LG partner shop Program, please visit us at "https://www.lg.com/sa_en/support/contact-us/"

FAQs

Q1. What is the LG Partnership Program?

The LG Partnership Program is a dedicated platform for our valued business partners to access exclusive offers on LG products. This program caters to diverse industries, with special discounts and benefits to support our partners.

Q2. Who is eligible to join the LG Partnership Program?

Any business partner with LG:

a. Government Sector Store.

b. Academic Sector Store.

c. Health Care Sector.

d. Loyalty Partnership Store.

Q3. Why am I receiving the message "You are not eligible to participate in the program" when attempting to log in?

This message indicates that your registration may not be complete. Or your email domain is not supported as Partner Shop.

Q4. What benefits do I receive as an LG Partner?

LG Partners gain access to exclusive discounts, early product releases, and dedicated support. Our program is designed to enhance business operations with cutting-edge LG technology and solutions.

Q5. How can I register for the LG Partnership Program?

Please contact us at xyz@lge.com

Our team will review your information to confirm eligibility, and you'll receive an email with further instructions if approved.

Q6. Why are the health, academic, and government sectors excluded from this program?

These sectors have dedicated programs tailored specifically to their unique needs. For instance, LG offers specialized programs for healthcare, academic, and government sectors, providing them with customized benefits.

Q7. Can I share my LG Partnership Program benefits with others?

Benefits are exclusive to registered LG Partners and should not be shared outside your organization. Unauthorized sharing may result in the suspension of membership privileges.

Q8. How can I track my order?

Once your order is confirmed, you will receive a tracking number via email. You can use it to monitor the delivery status on our website.

Q9. How long does delivery typically take?

Standard delivery times range from 1 to 10 business days, depending on your city.

Q10. Who can I contact if I have questions about the program?

For questions or support, please reach out to our dedicated LG Partnership Program support team via the contact information provided on our website. We’re here to help!

Q11. What should I do if I reach the purchase limit for the year?

If you reach the annual purchase limit, we recommend contacting our support team to discuss additional options or eligibility for other LG programs that may suit your needs.

Q12. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner shop?

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Q1. Who is eligible to access the Loyalty Partnership Store?

A.

Only authorized Loyalty Partnership Store are eligible to participate in this program.

Q.

Q2. How do I enrol in the Loyalty Partnership Store?

A.

To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your workplace has joined to LG Partner Shop program. 

Q.

Q3. Is an LG account necessary to access the Loyalty Partnership Store?

A.

Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access LG Partner Shop program benefits.

Q.

Q4. What products are available through the Loyalty Partnership Store?

A.

The partner shop offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on LG.com partner shop store.

Q.

Q5. What payment methods are accepted in the partner shop?

A.

The partner shop accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards and Tamara.

Q.

Q6. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner shop?

A.

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Q7. Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?

A.

You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.

Q.

Q1. Who is eligible to access the Academic Sector Store?

A.

Only authorized Academic personnel are eligible to participate in this program.

Q.

Q2. How do I enrol in the Academic Sector Store?

A.

To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your workplace has joined to LG Partner Shop program. 

Q.

Q3. Is an LG account necessary to access the Academic Sector Store?

A.

Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access LG Partner Shop program benefits.

Q.

Q4. What products are available through the Academic Sector Store?

A.

The partner shop offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on LG.com partner shop store.

Q.

Q5. What payment methods are accepted in the partner shop?

A.

The partner shop accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards and Tamara.

Q.

Q6. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner shop?

A.

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Q7. Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?

A.

You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.

Q.

Q1. Who is eligible to access the Health Sector Store?

A.

Only authorized Health Sector are eligible to participate in this program.

Q.

Q2. How do I enrol in the Health Sector Store?

A.

To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your workplace has joined to LG Partner Shop program. 

Q.

Q3. Is an LG account necessary to access the Health Sector Store?

A.

Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access LG Partner Shop program benefits.

Q.

Q4. What products are available through the Health Sector Store?

A.

The partner shop offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on LG.com partner shop store.

Q.

Q5. What payment methods are accepted in the partner shop?

A.

The partner shop accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards and Tamara.

Q.

Q6. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner shop?

A.

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Q7. Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?

A.

You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.

Q.

Q1. Who is eligible to access the Government Sector Store?

A.

Only authorized government personnel are eligible to participate in this program. 

Q.

Q2. How do I enrol in the Government Sector Store?

A.

To inquire about joining the program, please contact your HR department if your workplace has joined to LG Partner Shop program. 

Q.

Q3. Is an LG account necessary to access the Government Sector Store?

A.

Yes, you must have an LG account for verification to access LG Partner Shop program benefits.

Q.

Q4. What products are available through the Government Sector Store?

A.

The partner shop offers exclusive discounts on a wide range of LG products listed on LG.com partner shop store.

Q.

Q5. What payment methods are accepted in the partner shop?

A.

The partner shop accepts various payment methods, including major credit/debit cards and Tamara.

Q.

Q6. Are there any return or exchange policies for purchases made through the partner shop?

A.

Yes, purchases made through the partner shop follow the same return and exchange policies as those on LG.com. Please refer to our Return Policy page for detailed information.

Q.

Q7. Can I cancel or modify my order after it has been placed?

A.

You may cancel or modify your order before it has been processed for shipping. Please contact customer support immediately if you wish to make changes.