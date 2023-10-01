We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Albilad
"LG Member Select Shop Make your own, Build your own package Save 15% on 2 products or 20% on any 3 products"
Get 100 SAR off on your first online purchase.
October 01, 2023 - October 24, 2023
Get registered on LG.com
LG Home Appliances
Redefine Your Space with
LG Appliances
October 01, 2023 - October 24, 2023
UltraGear Raffle Hero Banner
ALL-NEW LG OLED
10 Years on top
October 01, 2023 - October 24, 2023
Meet the most exciting arrivals to the world's favorite OLED brand.
Welcome home offer
Discover your ideal monitor
October 01, 2023 - October 31, 2023
Elevate your gaming experience with the LG OLED 240Hz UltraGear™ gaming monitor.
Successfully added to your cart
The restocking notification has already been updated.