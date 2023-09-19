About Cookies on This Site

This is a video showing the exterior of a washing machine.

Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Better Laundry Time, Better Life

Washing Machines & Washer Dryers

This is an image of a washing machine placed in a laundry room.

Intelligent Care with
18% More Fabric Protection

Intelligent Care with <br>18% More Fabric Protection
This is an image showing the AIDD™ function.

AIDD™

Fabric Protection for Intelligent Care

This is an image of water coming out of the washing machine in 5 directions.

TurboWash360˚™

A Thorough Cleanse in
39 Minutes

This is an image of putting detergent into the washing machine.

ezDispense™

Top Up Once,
Clean 35 Loads

Tumble Dryers

This is an image of a washer and dryer placed side by side.

Smart Dryers for
Foolproof Results

Smart Dryers for<br>Foolproof Results
This is a perspective image of the DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ inside the dryer.

DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™

New Standard of Efficient Drying

This is an image showing the steam function.

Steam™

Reduces 99.9% of Live House Dust Mites

This is an image showing Auto Cleaning Condenser.

Auto Cleaning Condenser

Enjoy Hassle-free
Maintenance

Learn more about LG laundry

LG Washing Machines flaunt their modern, luxe designs with an uncompromised technological performance and a variety of loading options, from top loads and front loads to twin loads and wash towers. Your clothes can return brand new with LG Washing Machines!

Browse LG’s range of laundry