8 kg Washer with 5kg Dryer Front Load washing Machine with AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection) , Washer and Dryer in One, Steam,Bigger Capacity in Same Size,SmartThinQ™ (Wi-Fi), Tempered Glass Door, Stainless Lifter.

WSV0805WH

(1)
SUMMARY

CAPACITY
Washer 8Kg, Dryer 5kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
600 x 850 x 620
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AI DD™ (Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Washer and Dryer In One

Key Spec

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 460

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Steam

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

(24”) 8/5

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 460

FEATURES

6 Motion DD

Yes

Add Item

Yes

AI DD

Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

White

Door Type

Glass door White Rim

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

What people are saying