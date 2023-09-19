About Cookies on This Site

Your Experience

Welcome to The LG Brandshop

*Actual store appearance may vary by region.

The Most Reliable LG Retailer

LG Brandshops are authorized LG retailers and the best place to experience the latest and greatest LG products. Experience our newest innovations and get trustworthy advice from LG experts.

A man bending down to examine a product.

The Best Place to Shop LG Products

Visit an LG Brandshop to shop a wide range of LG products and receive expert advice.

The Gallery Design OLED G1, Real 8K OLED Z1, OLED A1, OLED B1, and OLED C1 TVs arranged in front of a dark backdrop.

The Latest Products

See Our Latest Technology in Action

Get a hands-on experience with the latest LG products and technology.

An air purifier, refrigerator, styler, washing machine, and vacuum arranged in a dark setting.

A Wide Selection

Find Your Perfect Match

Discover the model that's right for you from a wide range of home appliances.

*Product availability of the image above may vary by region.

A man in a shirt and tie smiling while indicating a refrigerator behind him as he speaks to a woman with her back to the camera.

Expert Advice

Talk to An LG Professional

Chat with a consultant for expert knowledge and advice on all of our products.

Ready to Visit An LG Brandshop?

Find An LG Brandshop

A woman wearing a face mask walks into a building.

An Experience Built Around You

At LG we're committed to providing the best experience possible every time you shop.

A man in a purple shirt shakes hands with a couple while sat at a table in front of several display unit TVs.

Customer Service

Our Commitment to You

All of our in-store professionals are trained to provide the best customer service and care.

The words "Keep clean stay hygienic" against a green backdrop.

A Safe Environment

Your Health And Safety Comes First

We ensure that every visit to an LG Brandshop is pleasant and hygienic.

