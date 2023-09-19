We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Actual store appearance may vary by region.
The Most Reliable LG Retailer
LG Brandshops are authorized LG retailers and the best place to experience the latest and greatest LG products. Experience our newest innovations and get trustworthy advice from LG experts.
*Product availability of the image above may vary by region.
Ready to Visit An LG Brandshop?
LG Product Service and Support
Get your questions answered about product setup, use and care,
repair and maintenance issues. We can help.
-
Email Us
Send a Message to LG Customer Support.
-
Telephone
Call an LG Support Representative
For Air Conditioners & Air Purifiers
- Shaker Group: 8002445454
For Home Appliances & Home Entertainment Devices:
- United Yousef M. Naghi: 8002442929
- United Electronics Co. (eXtra): 8001240900
Important Notice:
United Electronics Co. (eXtra) customer service number is only for products from eXtra stores, and all other customers need to contact customer service number of
United Yousef M. Naghi.Co.Ltd.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
FAQs
Frequently asked questions
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.