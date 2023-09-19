We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Learn more about LG cooking appliances
Become the ultimate chef as you roast perfect meats and bake beautiful cakes. Discover freestanding hobs offering the latest in form and function, with sleek designs that grace any kitchen. Featuring large-capacity ovens, rotisseries, sleek stainless steel exteriors and rugged cast-iron grates, our cookers are not only designed to look good, but work properly for years to come. To complement our stoves, we’ve also developed a line of stylish, high-quality range hoods, refrigerators, and dishwashers designed to keep your home working properly and looking its best. Design your kitchen, your way, with modern, elegant touches that impress any guest.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
FAQs
Frequently asked questions
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Chat with LG Service Support using the most popular messenger
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call us
Speak directly with our support representatives.