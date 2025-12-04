About Cookies on This Site

How do you choose the right gaming monitor?

Choosing a gaming monitor isn’t just about specs—it’s about unlocking a whole new experience. From lightning-fast OLED visuals to smooth, immersive gameplay, the right monitor can transform every session. Whether you're chasing victories or savoring rich, lifelike worlds, UltraGear helps you choose smart and play harder. Explore what truly matters, and find your edge.

A central UltraGear monitor on a sleek desk displays fast-changing gameplay across genres such as FPS, racing, and adventure, while the surrounding environment shifts dynamically to highlight gaming in diverse settings.

What screen size and aspect ratio is best for my gaming style?

LG UltraGear offers monitors in various sizes, aspect ratios, and curvatures to match your playstyle.This guide helps you choose the right model. Screen size and shape aren’t just about desk fit—they affect how you see, react, and enjoy your games. From sniping in FPS to exploring open-world RPGs, the right setup improves visibility, response, and immersion across genres.

How do resolution and picture quality affect your gaming experience?

For immersive AAA games like open-world adventures or cinematic RPGs, a high-resolution OLED monitor with HDR reveals deeper blacks, vivid highlights, and ultra-fine details. This lifelike display makes every scene feel more expansive, consistent, and visually stunning—perfect for exploring vast worlds or story-rich environments.

Why do refresh rate and response time matter in gaming?

For shooters or racing games, choose a monitor with a high refresh rate (like 480 Hz) and fast response time (like 0.03 ms). It keeps motion clear and reduces blur, helping you not to miss any action during fast scenes.

How can UltraGear support both work and play?

LG Switch lets you toggle between optimized layouts for gameplay, multitasking, or content creation. With webOS, you can browse or stream directly from the monitor—no PC required. The high PPI and refined subpixel structure keep text sharp for reading and writing, while USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort support make it easy to connect work devices or entertainment gear.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

What screen size and aspect ratio
is best for my gaming style?

Why LG UltraGear screen sizes suit different game genres best?

LG UltraGear offers a wide range of screen sizes—so you can pick the one that perfectly fits your playstyle. For immersive AAA games like Open world titles, racing sims, or cinematic RPGs, larger screens from 32″ to 45″ can expand your field of view and help enhance the sense of scale—pulling you deeper into the action. For fast-paced shooters or MOBAs, compact 24–27″ monitors keep the crosshair, minimap, and HUD (Heads-Up Display) within easy view, letting you respond quickly with minimal eye movement. UltraGear offers screen sizes across the full spectrum—find the one that fits your playstyle best.

An animation highlighting a 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor for FPS and MOBA gaming, showing a futuristic first-person shooter scene with a rifle aimed at a holographic display over a cyberpunk cityscape.

*FPS : First-Person Shooter, MOBA : Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

Why LG UltraGear offers the ideal aspect ratio for every play style?

A 21:9 ultrawide hits the sweet spot between immersive scale and practical desk space. For MOBA, RPG, or AAA titles, this wider format reveals more terrain and UI in a single glance, with curved screens keeping the edges comfortably in view. UltraGear offers a wide range of 21:9 monitors across various sizes, so you can find the right fit for your setup.

Prefer a traditional look? Explore UltraGear’s extensive lineup of 16:9 monitors built for precision and speed. Choose the aspect ratio that matches the way you play.

A space battle scene on an LG UltraGear display compares aspect ratios, showing the narrower 16:9 view beside the wider 21:9 view that reveals more of the massive starships and surrounding asteroids.

Why is LG UltraGear's 800R curvature ideal for gaming?

UltraGear’s 800R curvature keeps screen distance uniform across your view, reducing distortion and enhancing comfort. Curved monitors expand FOV (Field of View) by wrapping visuals around your periphery, boosting immersion in Open world, racing, or cinematic titles and easing eye movement in long play. Flat screens can provide accurate visibility and clean lines, ideal for FPS or RTS where precision and alignment matter. UltraGear offers multiple curvature options—choose the curve that draws you in.

Top view comparison of a gamer at a desk using two monitors: on the left, a curved 800R display for immersive gaming with a wider field of view, and on the right, a flat display designed for competitive gaming with a focused straight view.

*Curved monitor descriptions are based on models with an 800R curvature.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

Table Caption
Features45GX950A45/39/34GX900A32GX870A27GX790A27GX700A
45GX950A
45/39/34GX900A
32GX870A
27GX790A
27GX700A
gameOpen world / Sim Racing / Soul-likeOpen world / Sim Racing / Soul-likeRPG / Action AdventureFPS / MOBAFPS / MOBA
screen size45-inch45/39/34-inch32-inch27-inch27-inch
aspect ratio21:921:916:916:916:9
curvature800R800R---
resolutionDual-mode - WUHD 5120x2160 - WFHD 2560x1080WQHD 3440x1440Dual-mode - UHD 3840x2160 - FHD 1920x1080QHD 2560x1440QHD 2560x1440
panel typeOLEDOLEDOLEDOLEDOLED
How do resolution and picture quality
affect your gaming experience?

Why does LG UltraGear create high-resolution gaming monitors like 5K2K and 4K?

Higher resolution is always better—it lets you see more of the game world and enjoy sharper, more detailed visuals for deeper immersion. LG UltraGear offers premium high-resolution monitors up to 5K2K and 4K, giving you more screen real estate and clarity. But to get the most out of it, you need to match resolution to your PC specs and the games you play. 1080p is perfect for high-FPS competitive gaming, while 1440p balances clarity and performance. 4K offers ultra-sharp visuals, and 5K2K ultrawide extends your view for truly cinematic gameplay. Still unsure? Dual-Mode monitors make switching easy.

A fantasy battle between two wizards casting spells is overlaid with resolution labels, comparing FHD 1920×1080, QHD 2560×1440, WQHD 3440×1440, 4K UHD 3840×2160, and 5K2K 5120×2160 to show differences in screen detail and coverage.

Why is LG UltraGear’s high-PPI display ideal for gaming?

High PPI means more detail in every frame—whether you're aiming in an FPS, exploring Open world vistas, or working. LG UltraGear’s 45-inch models achieve 5K2K ultrawide resolution, packing dense pixels into an expansive canvas for vivid visuals and clean UI. Dense pixel layouts keep fine textures clear and text legible, while OLED’s pixel-level lighting and refined subpixel structure minimize blur and color fringing. The result is precise image quality, eye comfort, and an immersive viewing experience across all content.

A split-screen comparison of game text clarity showing the phrase QUEST COMPLETE, with the left side at 70 PPI appearing blurry and the right side at 125 PPI appearing sharp and clear.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.

How does LG UltraGear OLED deliver Perfect Black and Color for AAA games?

LG UltraGear OLED helps enhance immersion with pixel-level dimming for perfect contrast, deep blacks, and precise lighting control. WOLED improves brightness through technologies like Primary RGB Tandem (4th Gen) and MLA+ (3rd Gen), helping maintain black levels and color fidelity even in bright environments. Especially with Primary RGB Tandem, 4th Gen. WOLED is certified for Perfect Black, Perfect Color, 100% Color Fidelity, and Perfect Reproduction—ensuring a flawless visual experience whether you're gaming in a dark room or under daylight.

An LG UltraGear monitor on a desk compares non-WOLED with 4th Gen WOLED, showing a space explorer’s face with deeper blacks and richer colors on the WOLED side, alongside certification badges for Perfect Black, Perfect Color, and Perfect Reproduction technologies.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 27GX700A.

*The images above are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

**Among OLED gaming monitors. The images are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

Why does LG UltraGear's color accuracy matter for gaming?

LG UltraGear OLED monitors are engineered for precision, with ultra-wide DCI-P3 from 95% to 99% (Typ.) coverage or 99% of sRGB color gamut, ensuring vivid yet accurate colors across genres—such as Soul-like or Open world RPG. UltraGear’s self-lit OLED pixels and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400/500 certification preserve rich contrast and subtle gradients. Whether you're spotting enemies in low light or enjoying cinematic storytelling, UltraGear brings unmatched fidelity for immersive, reliable gameplay.

Side-by-side gaming visuals demonstrate LG UltraGear display performance, with the left showing a fantasy warrior in a cave under glowing lava highlighting VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and the right showing futuristic soldiers with energy swords in a neon city showcasing DCI-P3 99.5% color coverage.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 27GX700A.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

Table Caption
Features45GX950A27GX700A45/39/34GX900A32GX870A27GX790A
45GX950A
27GX700A
45/39/34GX900A
32GX870A
27GX790A
resolutionWUHD 5120x2160QHD 2560x1440WQHD 3440x1440UHD 3840x2160QHD 2560x1440
panel typeOLEDOLEDOLEDOLEDOLED
picture qualityVESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
color gamutDCI-P3 98.5%, DeltaE≤2DCI-P3 99.5%DCI-P3 98.5%DCI-P3 98.5%DCI-P3 98.5%
HDR effectYESYESYESYESYES
screen size45-inch27-inch45/39/34-inch32-inch27-inch
Why do refresh rate and response time
matter in gaming?

How does LG UltraGear optimize performance for fast-paced gameplay?

UltraGear OLED models deliver up to 480Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms (GtG) response time—enabled by OLED technology—reducing blur and ghosting for smoother, more precise motion. And to keep that motion fluid and uninterrupted, UltraGear also supports AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™, ensuring tear-free gameplay—even during intense fights or rapid camera pans. Whether you're climbing ranks or exploring maps, you stay focused and in control.

Side-by-side visuals highlight LG UltraGear gaming performance, with the left showing a curved monitor comparison of 60Hz versus 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time during a space scene, and the right showing Adaptive Sync enabled versus disabled in a futuristic racing game, featuring NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro logos.

*The 0.03ms (GtG) response time specification applies to LG UltraGear OLED models

*The images above are simulated for illustrative purposes only.

How does LG UltraGear's Dual-Mode help you switch between different refresh rates?

Some UltraGear monitors support Dual-Mode, letting you easily switch between two refresh rate settings—like 45GX950A supports 165Hz at 5K2K resolution and 330Hz at WFHD resolution. You can change modes instantly through the physical Hot Key or menu, with no cable swaps or reboots. It’s like having two monitors in one, ready for whatever game you’re playing.

An LG UltraGear display illustrates dual mode performance, showing a fantasy warrior scene at 165Hz WUHD resolution on the left and a rally racing car at 330Hz WFHD resolution on the right, emphasizing flexible refresh rate and resolution options.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.

Why LG UltraGear features the latest DP technology for peak gaming performance?

For smooth visuals and full performance, UltraGear monitors feature the latest DisplayPort 2.1 technology, delivering significantly higher bandwidth than HDMI for higher uncompressed resolutions and ultra-fast refresh rate—ideal for high-end GPUs and PC gaming. DisplayPort 2.1 supports up to 80Gbps of bandwidth—more than double that of HDMI 2.1 (up to 48Gbps)—and far beyond HDMI 2.0 (18Gbps). This allows for higher frame rates at 4K and beyond, with lower latency and better stability in demanding titles. HDMI 2.0 supports 4K at 60Hz, while HDMI 2.1 enables 4K at 120Hz for next-gen consoles.

Close-up view of the rear ports on an LG UltraGear monitor stand, highlighting a DisplayPort 2.1 connection with a comparison chart showing bandwidth speeds: DP 2.1 at 80 Gbps, HDMI 2.1 at 48 Gbps, and HDMI 2.0 at 18 Gbps.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

Table Caption
Features32GX870A27GX790A27GX700A45GX950A
32GX870A
27GX790A
27GX700A
45GX950A
refresh rateDual-mode - UHD 240Hz - FHD 480Hz480Hz240HzDual-mode - WUHD 165Hz - WFHD 330Hz
adaptive sync- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync- NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible - AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro - VESA Adaptive Sync
response time0.03ms (GtG)0.03ms (GtG)0.03ms (GtG)0.03ms (GtG)
interface- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) - USB 3.0 2dn - DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB 3.0 1up, 2dn- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB 3.0 1up, 2dn- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
screen size32-inch27-inch27-inch45-inch
resolutionUHD 3840x2160 FHD 1920x1080QHD 2560x1440QHD 2560x1440WUHD 5160x2160 WFHD 2560x1080
panel typeOLEDOLEDOLEDOLED
How can UltraGear support both work and play?

How does LG Switch improve multitasking for both work and play?

LG Switch helps enhance multitasking by combining features like Personalized Picture Wizard, Screen Split, and Video Call. Users can fine-tune display settings for different tasks, divide the screen into customizable layouts to game or work side-by-side, and quickly join video calls via shortcut—all without interrupting their workflow or gameplay. It delivers a seamless experience tailored to both productivity and entertainment.

A futuristic desktop gaming setup with a large monitor displaying a sci-fi armored character. The desk features a controller, speakers, mechanical keyboard, and action figures. Multiple UL and Eyesafe certifications for flicker-free, glare-free, low blue light, and eye safety are shown at the bottom of the image.

How does LG UltraGear OLED provide sharper, more readable text?

LG UltraGear OLED leverages high pixel density (PPI) and an improved subpixel structure to help deliver crisp, legible text. Whether you're reading documents, writing emails, or browsing the web, characters remain clear even at small font sizes. These display technologies support visual clarity by improving edge definition and maintaining color alignment, which can help reduce visual noise. You can stay focused during long work or study sessions—without sacrificing clarity when it's time to switch to games.

A gaming scene comparison shows text clarity at 70 PPI versus 125 PPI on the left, while the right illustrates improved subpixel structure with RWBG changing to RGWB, enhancing sharpness and readability.

*This feature is based on the specifications of the model 45GX950A.

*Image is for illustrative purpose, comparing RWBG and RGWB subpixel structures, which may affect perceived text clarity depending on display and content.

What makes LG UltraGear convenient for connecting multiple devices?

UltraGear monitors have lots of ports—like USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort—so you can connect everything from your game console to your laptop. They also support USB hub functionality, allowing you to connect peripherals like your keyboard and mouse directly to the monitor. This means you don’t have to keep plugging and unplugging—easily switch between work and gaming without changing your desk setup.

Top view of a curved LG UltraGear monitor connected to a laptop, gaming keyboard, mouse, and headphones, with icons indicating multiple connectivity options including USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI.

How does webOS improve everyday use beyond gaming monitor?

LG UltraGear’s powered by webOS lets you stream videos, browse the web, or access productivity apps without turning on your PC or console. When you're not gaming, you can enjoy quick tasks or video breaks without the noise, heat, or power consumption of a full system. It’s ideal for light use between play sessions or during work breaks—saving time, energy, and hassle.

A curved LG UltraGear monitor displays a smart interface with app icons for streaming, gaming, music, and productivity, alongside a content row featuring popular games and entertainment options.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

Table Caption
Features45GX950A45/39/34GX900A32G810SA45/39/34GX90SA
45GX950A
45/39/34GX900A
32G810SA
45/39/34GX90SA
screen size45-inch45/39/34-inch32-inch45/39/34-inch
resolutionWUHD 5160x2160 WFHD 2560x1080WQHD 3440x1440UHD 3840x2160WQHD 3440x1440
panel typeOLEDOLEDOLEDOLED
interface- DisplayPort 2.1 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 65W) - USB 3.0 1up, 2dn- DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 (with DSC) - HDMI™ 2.1 x 2 - USB Type-C™ (PD 65W) - USB 2.0 2dn
webOS--webOS24webOS24
Learn MoreLearn More