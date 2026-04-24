*Images are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

1)AI Wash 1.0

-Optimizes washing motions based on laundry type to enhance fabric care and reduce energy consumption for soft fabrics.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, through laboratory testing, comparing the AI Wash cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

2)AI Wash 2.0

-Optimizes washing and rinsing based on laundry type and soil level to improve fabric care and support energy savings for soft fabrics.

-Tested by Intertek in 2022, by comparing the AI Wash cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

3)Microplastic Care Cycle

-Reduces friction during washing through swing and tumble motions, helping cut microplastic release by up to 60%.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, verifying reduced microplastic emissions by comparing the Microplastic Care cycle with a Mixed Fabric cycle usinga 3kg load of 100% polyester garments, under defined test conditions.

4)TurboWash™ 360 (27-inch)

-Uses five powerful jets spraying from multiple angles to deliver a complete wash in under 30 minutes.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, by testing the Cotton/Normal cycle with the TurboWash™ option using a 3kg load, under defined test conditions.

5)TurboWash™ 360 (24-inch)

-Uses a 3D multi-nozzle system that sprays water and detergent in multiple directions to reduce fabric damage and complete washing in 39 minutes.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, verifying washing performance based on IEC 60456 testing, comparing the TurboWash39 cycle with a conventional Cotton cycle, under defined test conditions.

6)AI DUAL Inverter™

-Adjusts drying by fabric type and load to help reduce drying time and energy consumption while supporting gentle, low-temperature drying.

-Tested by Intertek in 2024, verifying reduced drying time and energy use by comparing the AI Dry cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

7)AI Dry™

-Optimizes drying based on fabric type and load size to support efficient, energy-saving results for soft fabrics.

-Tested by Intertek in 2024, verifying improved drying efficiency by comparing the AI Dry cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

8)Door Cooling+™

-Delivers cold air directly from dedicated vents near the top front of the refrigerator to quickly and evenly chill items stored in the door area.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results in 2025, using LG’s internal testing method, comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ vent closed and opened condition.

9)LINEARCooling™

-Helps keep food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations, supporting the preservation of the appearance and taste of fresh food.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results in 2025, using LG’s internal testing method, measuring average peak-to-peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment, under defined test conditions.

10)Powerful Performance

-Delivers effective cleaning with up to 220W of suction power.

-Tested by KTL in 2025, calculating maximum suction power based on IEC 62885-4 by multiplying measured vacuum (kPa) and air flow (L/s) with a fully charged new battery, turbo mode activated, empty dust bin, and without telescopic pipe or vacuum nozzle, under defined test conditions.

11)Heat Dry

-Circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher to enhance drying performance, achieving faster and more complete drying results, including hard-to-dry plastics, with drying performance scored 94.3 points, representing a 37% higher drying performance index compared to models without Heat Dry (68.8 points).

-Tested by TÜV Rheinland in 2021, evaluating drying performance 30 minutes after cycle completion, using 49 types of practical dishware,, under defined test conditions.

12)TrueSteam™

-Uses high-temperature steam to reduce water spots and support hygienic cleaning, achieving an 84% reduction in water spots (123 to 19).-Tested by TÜV Rheinland in 2020, evaluating water spot counts under 51ppm, 68ppm, 153ppm, and 204ppm and comparing steam, water softener, rinse use in standard mode dishwashing, under defined test conditions.