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LG reliability visual with a glowing blue world map on a dark background, representing LG home appliances trusted worldwide

LG reliability visual with a glowing blue world map on a dark background, representing LG home appliances trusted worldwide

Why LG home appliances are trusted worldwide

 

LG home appliances are designed for long-term reliability and validated through trusted consumer evaluations, globally recognized certifications, and independent testing. From washing machines to refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, and massage recliners, LG products deliver consistent performance you can rely on — today and for years to come. Discover why LG appliances are trusted in homes around the world.

LaundryRefrigerator Vacuum CleanerDishwasher

Laundry

 

LG laundry appliances deliver long-lasting care designed for dependable everyday use.

Explore LG Laundry Appliances

Certified to meet global standards

 

Selected LG laundry appliances have received certifications from third‑party testing bodies such as TÜV Rheinland (TÜV) and the British Allergy Foundation (BAF).

 

• TÜV is a global certification group that evaluates whether products meet defined quality or standards through laboratory assessment.

 

• BAF is a UK-based medical charity focused on allergy relief. It certifies products and technologies that demonstrably reduce exposure to common allergens under defined test conditions.

TÜV Rheinland

 

LG’s Inverter DirectDriveMotor™(DD Motor) washing machines have been independently tested by TÜV Rheinland and certified for 30-year durability in 2025. This certification verifies that the DD motor is engineered to deliver reliable, consistent operation over decades of use.

Explore LG AIDD™ Laundry Appliances

British Allergy Foundation (BAF)

 

LG laundry appliances featuring Steam™ technology have been officially approved by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) to help reduce exposure to common allergens, including house dust mites. The Allergy Care cycle with LG Steam™ is verified to deliver hygienic laundry care for allergy-sensitive households.

Explore LG Steam™ Laundry Appliances

Validated by third-party tests

 

Several LG laundry appliances have been tested by Intertek, a global testing company. Through standardized testing against international safety, performance, and quality standards, this independent verification confirms the models meet defined benchmarks for reliable everyday use.

Washing Machine

Intertek

 

• AI Wash 1.0¹⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2023)

• AI Wash 2.0²⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2022)

• Microplastic Care Cycle³⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2023)

• TurboWash™ 360 (27-inch)⁴⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2023)

• TurboWash™ 360 (24-inch)⁵⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2023)

Dryer

Intertek

 

• AI DUAL Inverter™⁶⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2024)

• AI Dry™⁷⁾: Independently tested by Intertek (2024)

*Test results and test years may vary depending on the model.

Refrigerator

 

LG refrigerators keep food fresher for longer, day after day.

Explore LG Refrigerators

Validated by third-party tests

 

Several LG refrigerators have been tested by TÜV Rheinland, Germany’s leading independent certification authority. These evaluations follow established safety and performance standards, confirming reliable operation for everyday use.

TÜV Rheinland

 

• Door Cooling+™⁸⁾: Independently tested by TÜV Rheinland (2025)

• LINEARCooling™⁹⁾: Independently tested by TÜV Rheinland (2025)

*Test years may vary depending on the model.

Vacuum Cleaner

 

LG vacuum cleaners deliver powerful performance, helping to maintain long-lasting suction.

Explore LG Vacuum Cleaners

Validated by third-party tests

 

Several LG vacuum cleaners have been tested by Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), a government-recognized testing organization in South Korea. Through standardized laboratory testing in line with international standards such as IEC 62885, KTL evaluates key performance metrics, including suction power, confirming reliable everyday cleaning performance.

Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

 

• Powerful Performance¹⁰⁾: Independently tested by KTL (2025)

*Test results and test years may vary depending on the model.

Dishwasher

 

LG dishwashers deliver consistently clean and dry results, every cycle.

Explore LG Dishwashers

Validated by third-party tests

 

Several LG dishwashers have been tested by TÜV Rheinland, Germany’s leading independent certification authority. These evaluations follow established standards, confirming reliable everyday use with verified drying and sanitizing performance.

TÜV Rheinland

 

• Heat Dry¹¹⁾: Independently tested by TÜV Rheinland (2021)

• TrueSteam™¹²⁾: Independently tested by TÜV Rheinland (2020)

*Testergebnisse und Testjahre können vom Modell abhängig sein.

Related Articles

FAQ

Why is LG considered a reliable brand for home appliances?

LG is considered a reliable home appliance brand because its products across major categories—including washing machines, dryers, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, dishwashers, and massage recliners—have been consistently validated by independent third parties.

 

Between 2020 and 2021, LG appliances were certified by globally recognized institutions, including TÜV Rheinland (TÜV) and the British Allergy Foundation (BAF). In addition, performance and durability were verified through third-party laboratory testing conducted between 2020 and 2025 by organizations such as Intertek and the Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL), as well as academic institutions including Korea University (KU), under standardized conditions.

 

Together, these multi-layered validations provide objective, category-wide evidence of LG’s reliability beyond individual product claims.

How does LG verify the reliability of its home appliances?

LG verifies appliance reliability through multiple layers of independent evaluation. These include consumer organization reviews, certifications from recognized institutions such as TÜV Rheinland and the British Allergy Foundation, and controlled performance and durability testing conducted by third-party laboratories.

 

This multi-source validation approach helps confirm that LG appliances meet clearly defined quality and safety benchmarks for everyday use.

Which LG washing machine is the most reliable?

LG’s GVX Washer & Dryer combines AI-based performance with award-recognized design, positioning it as one of LG’s most advanced laundry solutions for everyday use.

 

In 2025, the GVX design was recognized with a Red Dot Design Award. In addition, LG laundry technologies—including Steam™ Allergy Care, TurboWash™ 360, and AI-based drying—have been independently tested or approved by organizations such as the British Allergy Foundation and Intertek under defined laboratory conditions. These validations provide objective third-party evidence of performance and hygiene benefits.

Learn More about GVX Washer

*Images are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)AI Wash 1.0

-Optimizes washing motions based on laundry type to enhance fabric care and reduce energy consumption for soft fabrics.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, through laboratory testing, comparing the AI Wash cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

 

2)AI Wash 2.0

-Optimizes washing and rinsing based on laundry type and soil level to improve fabric care and support energy savings for soft fabrics.

-Tested by Intertek in 2022, by comparing the AI Wash cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

 

3)Microplastic Care Cycle

-Reduces friction during washing through swing and tumble motions, helping cut microplastic release by up to 60%.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, verifying reduced microplastic emissions by comparing the Microplastic Care cycle with a Mixed Fabric cycle usinga 3kg load of 100% polyester garments, under defined test conditions.

 

4)TurboWash™ 360 (27-inch)

-Uses five powerful jets spraying from multiple angles to deliver a complete wash in under 30 minutes.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, by testing the Cotton/Normal cycle with the TurboWash™ option using a 3kg load, under defined test conditions.

 

5)TurboWash™ 360 (24-inch)

-Uses a 3D multi-nozzle system that sprays water and detergent in multiple directions to reduce fabric damage and complete washing in 39 minutes.

-Tested by Intertek in 2023, verifying washing performance based on IEC 60456 testing, comparing the TurboWash39 cycle with a conventional Cotton cycle, under defined test conditions.

 

6)AI DUAL Inverter™

-Adjusts drying by fabric type and load to help reduce drying time and energy consumption while supporting gentle, low-temperature drying.

-Tested by Intertek in 2024, verifying reduced drying time and energy use by comparing the AI Dry cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

 

7)AI Dry™

-Optimizes drying based on fabric type and load size to support efficient, energy-saving results for soft fabrics.

-Tested by Intertek in 2024, verifying improved drying efficiency by comparing the AI Dry cycle with the Cotton cycle using a 3kg mixed load of soft fabrics, under defined test conditions.

 

8)Door Cooling+™

-Delivers cold air directly from dedicated vents near the top front of the refrigerator to quickly and evenly chill items stored in the door area.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results in 2025, using LG’s internal testing method, comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ vent closed and opened condition.

 

9)LINEARCooling™

-Helps keep food fresher for longer by reducing temperature fluctuations, supporting the preservation of the appearance and taste of fresh food.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results in 2025, using LG’s internal testing method, measuring average peak-to-peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment, under defined test conditions.

 

10)Powerful Performance

-Delivers effective cleaning with up to 220W of suction power.

-Tested by KTL in 2025, calculating maximum suction power based on IEC 62885-4 by multiplying measured vacuum (kPa) and air flow (L/s) with a fully charged new battery, turbo mode activated, empty dust bin, and without telescopic pipe or vacuum nozzle, under defined test conditions.

 

11)Heat Dry

-Circulates hot air throughout the dishwasher to enhance drying performance, achieving faster and more complete drying results, including hard-to-dry plastics, with drying performance scored 94.3 points, representing a 37% higher drying performance index compared to models without Heat Dry (68.8 points).

-Tested by TÜV Rheinland in 2021, evaluating drying performance 30 minutes after cycle completion, using 49 types of practical dishware,, under defined test conditions.

 

12)TrueSteam™

-Uses high-temperature steam to reduce water spots and support hygienic cleaning, achieving an 84% reduction in water spots (123 to 19).-Tested by TÜV Rheinland in 2020, evaluating water spot counts under 51ppm, 68ppm, 153ppm, and 204ppm and comparing steam, water softener, rinse use in standard mode dishwashing, under defined test conditions.

 