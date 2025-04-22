World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV with
4K wireless video & audio transfer
See the unseen part of life
With the world’s first transparent true wireless 4K OLED TV with 4K wireless video & audio transfer, experience the WOW factor that goes beyond expectations, from transparency to a black backdrop for fine resolution.
Watch content blend seamlessly into your space in transparent mode. Or switch over to black screen mode for breathtaking 4K OLED quality.
*The T-Curtain Call feature in LG SIGNATURE OLED T TVs is enabled by physical shading.
*The changing scenes in this video are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Experience the future of technology through content only a transparent screen can deliver, bringing an augmented reality feel with T-Home, T-Objet, and T-Bar
View information in new ways
The T-Bar elevates information display with a refined design. Stay informed effortlessly with the news, weather, date, and more laid out to be as visually pleasing as possible.
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*Some changes have been made to the UI design and configuration of webOS Home to optimize transparent screens.
*T-Objet and T-Bar provides various screen settings/modes for your convenience.
*T-Contents are available in both transparent and black screen.
Design beyond your see-through display with the new transparency. Choose a TV that disappears at your own will, exclusively for you.
*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*When purchasing Zero Connect Box, it may come with either the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.
Modular shelf exhibits
the ultimate refinement
Finesse your space with a purchase of a modular unit. Exclusive composition for a viewing experience just as unique.
*Modular shelves are sold separately.
*LG SIGNATURE OLED T modular shelves can be placed to the right or left of the TV and can be taken apart based on customer preference. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.
Outstanding premium image and audio clarity
Visual precision in translucent detail
OLED brilliance in a Transparent TV for richer content. Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE™ leaves no room for distortion.
*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Modular shelves are sold separately.
*The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.
*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.
*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation on reducing stuttering, low input lag and flicker free.
*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
4K Transparent OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1768 x 1044 x 260.8
-
TV Weight without Stand
60.3
All Spec
ACCESSIBILITY
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Voice Remastering)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 channel
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.1)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2100 x 1380 x 605
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
64.2
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1768 x 1044 x 260.8
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1768 x 1663 x 638
-
TV Stand (WxD)
1768 x 638
-
TV Weight without Stand
60.3
-
TV Weight with Stand
70.1
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
N/A
GAMING
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Display Type
4K Transparent OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Picture Pro
Yes
-
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Auto Calibration
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART TV
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes (Up to 4 views)
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 24
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
