World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025

World's First Transparent & True Wireless TV LG SIGNATURE OLED T 77 inch with 4K 120Hz Video & Audio Transfer 2025

OLED77T46LA
  • Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
  • Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 12 years of world number 1 OLED Emblem, LG SIGNATURE OLED T logo, both embedded above the background depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a Wi-Fi signal coming out of the box.
  • Side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the Zero Connect Box placed on the floor directly below.
  • Rear view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the shade drawn up to show the black backdrop and the back of a Zero Connect Box.
  • Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen depicting a moon above shore on a transparent screen. Zero Connect Box with 4K 120Hz wireless video & audio transfer connected to the TV sitting on an attached modular shelving unit, and a WiFi signal coming out of the box.
  • Front view of the Zero Connect Box.
  • Close-up image of a Zero Connect Box showing the logo of LG SIGNATURE on the edge.
  • Rear view of a Zero Connect Box.
  • Front view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T with an attached modular shelving unit and a side view of the LG SIGNATURE OLED T showing dimensions.
  • Slightly angled left facing view of the Zero Connect Box showing dimensions.
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying a green tree that’s been snowed on.
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying an aquarium scene with fish swimming on its transparent screen.
  • LG Signature OLED T sits in the middle of a modern living room depicting a dancer. Zero Connect Box is placed on a small table next to the couch.
  • Front view of an LG SIGNATURE OLED T, featuring objects placed on the left and right modular shelving units.
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED T displays a moon depicted above a shore on the transparent screen. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T sits in the middle of a room with a cliff side view that looks out to the sea. On the right is a bed and a lounge chair.
Key Features

  • World’s first transparent and true wireless 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Modular design
  • alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
More

World’s first transparent and
true wireless OLED TV with
4K wireless video & audio transfer 

Whales swim up against a left corner of LG SIGNATURE OLED T as the water level lowers to reveal the transparent screen. The frame zooms out to show LG SIGNATURE OLED T standing in the foyer in front of people sitting on the couch as the whales continue to swim across the transparent screen revealing a city skyline against an evening sky.

See the unseen part of life

With the world’s first transparent true wireless 4K OLED TV with 4K wireless video & audio transfer, experience the WOW factor that goes beyond expectations, from transparency to a black backdrop for fine resolution.

T-Curtain Call

T-Curtain Call

Seamless transition from transparent screen to black screen, all in 4K OLED

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a transparent screen with a green tree. The shade is drawn up as the season changes to winter and snow falls on the tree.

Watch content blend seamlessly into your space in transparent mode. Or switch over to black screen mode for breathtaking 4K OLED quality.

*The T-Curtain Call feature in LG SIGNATURE OLED T TVs is enabled by physical shading.
*The changing scenes in this video are simulated for illustrative purposes.

T-Contents

T-Contents

Designed for transparent screens, made to blend with reality

LG SIGNATURE OLED T screen shows T-Home then switches over to Always Ready where the T-Objet titled Aquarium is selected. An aquarium scene is depicted on the transparent screen of the LG Signature OLED T.

Experience the future of technology through content only a transparent screen can deliver, bringing an augmented reality feel with T-Home, T-Objet, and T-Bar

View information in new ways

The T-Bar elevates information display with a refined design. Stay informed effortlessly with the news, weather, date, and more laid out to be as visually pleasing as possible.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*Some changes have been made to the UI design and configuration of webOS Home to optimize transparent screens.
*T-Objet and T-Bar provides various screen settings/modes for your convenience.
*T-Contents are available in both transparent and black screen.

Open Space

Open Space

A new centerpiece for your décor

LG SIGNATURE OLED T displays a moon depicted above a shore on the transparent screen. The LG SIGNATURE OLED T sits in the middle of a room with a cliff side view that looks out to the sea. On the right is a bed and a lounge chair.

Design beyond your see-through display with the new transparency. Choose a TV that disappears at your own will, exclusively for you.

LG Signature OLED T sits in the middle of a modern living room depicting a dancer. Zero Connect Box is placed on a small table next to the couch.

True wireless innovation
sets you free

Maximize your space with an unmatched freedom of placement. Experience visually lossless 4K picture and immersive sound with the world’s first transparent and true wireless OLED TV.

*Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
*Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
*When purchasing Zero Connect Box, it may come with either the LG OLED evo or LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box.

Modular shelf exhibits
the ultimate refinement

Finesse your space with a purchase of a modular unit. Exclusive composition for a viewing experience just as unique.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T shows a cat jumping across the transparent screen as it shows the interior space behind simultaneously. Objects are placed to the right and left attachment of the modular shelf. Another transparent TV is placed against the window framing the winter scenery outside the house. On the screen are falling flower petals. Coming back to the LG SIGNATURE OLED T in the first scene, the screen now shows three pottery objects going from blurred lines to the solidified object.

Front view of LG SIGNATURE OLED T displaying an abstract background on a transparent screen. Left corner of a LG SIGNATURE OLED T with the T-Bar showing time and weather against a metropolitan background.

*Modular shelves are sold separately.
*LG SIGNATURE OLED T modular shelves can be placed to the right or left of the TV and can be taken apart based on customer preference. Installation may vary. See installation guide for details.

Outstanding premium image and audio clarity

LG’s alpha 11 AI Processor 4K lights up in blue, purple gradient amidst colorful bolts shooting out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further.

alpha 11 AI
Processor Gen2

An intelligence with ultimate refinements. Optimization down to every pixel and sound tuned to its intended pitch.

Visual precision in translucent detail

OLED brilliance in a Transparent TV for richer content. Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE™ leaves no room for distortion.

Rich sound flows from transparent screen

Dolby Atmos uplifts the acoustics to fill up the designated space for an immersive cinematic adventure.

*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Modular shelves are sold separately.
*The product transparency determined by internal testing is 43%, this may vary depending on the actual usage environment and conditions.
*Wireless OLED TV refers to connectivity between Zero Connect box and screen.
*NVIDIA G-Sync compatible validation on reducing stuttering, low input lag and flicker free.
*Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K Transparent OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1768 x 1044 x 260.8

  • TV Weight without Stand

    60.3

All Spec

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Audio Output

    60W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    4.2 channel

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (3 port))

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    2100 x 1380 x 605

  • Packaging Weight (Overseas)

    64.2

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1768 x 1044 x 260.8

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1768 x 1663 x 638

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1768 x 638

  • TV Weight without Stand

    60.3

  • TV Weight with Stand

    70.1

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    N/A

GAMING

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Display Type

    4K Transparent OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Picture Processor

    α11 AI Processor 4K

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART TV

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes (Up to 4 views)

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.

