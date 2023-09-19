About Cookies on This Site

Industries

LG provides display screens for businesses to support the needs of a variety of different industries including retail, education, transportation, and hospitality. Find out more about information display industries below.

Luxury Home

Luxury Home

Home is so much more than just a place. It is one of a few places where so much time is spent, and it genuinely reflects the owner’s ardent values and tastes.

Luxury Home Learn More
Corporate

Corporate

LG Digital Signage provides a high-performing workplace as a content communication platform which bridges management, employees and consumers thanks to its exceptional display quality, easy-to-use features as well as reliability.

Corporate Learn More
Retail & QSR

Retail & QSR

Digital signage enhances in-store experience for both consumers and retail owners. As a marketing platform connecting the brand with consumers, LG’s digital signage solution offers superior display with high picture quality, wide design flexibility and easy-to-use software, , which lowers TCO and provides distinct experiences to customers.

Retail & QSR Learn More
Transportation

Transportation

LG Electronics provides exceptional visual experiences for passengers while enhancing management effectiveness. LG’s exclusive Digital Signage is your optimal solution for the highest picture quality and flexible format. We work to exceed your expectations.

Transportation Learn More
Hospitality

Hospitality

Hospitality industry has been rapidly changing and becomes more competitive with emerging technology and higher guests' expectation. In tandem with the trends, LG Electronics. has kept innovating its products and hospitality dedicated solutions, called Pro:Centric, to drive success for your business enabling to provide upgraded service level.

Hospitality Learn More
Education

Education

LG Digital Signage maximizes two-way communication through touch screen and allows you to add interactivity to standard signage.

Education Learn More
LG C-Display+ Customer App

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest product information along with reference cases, OLED/Video Wall configurator and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App VISIT OUR WEB APPLICATION LG C-Display+ Customer App GO TO DOWNLOAD APP