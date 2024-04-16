About Cookies on This Site

LG webOS​

The LG webOS for digital signage allows easy integration and expansion with intuitive UX and various value-added solutions. Learn more about our Smart TV operating system below.

LG Smart Signage Platform webOS

What Is LG webOS Key Features & Benefits Become A Partner Resource
What Is LG webOS

LG webOS Smart Signage Platform

A web-based multipurpose platform in which a variety of solutions are easily applicable. Based on high performance SoC(System-on-Chip), it can execute several tasks at once and provides smooth content playback, enhancing user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app development tools.

Simple Content Management

Embedded CMS

The embedded CMS (Content Management System) allows you to edit and play content, schedule a playlist and even group and control signages via remote control without needing a separate PC or software. This makes content management much easier and user-friendly.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform.

Multiple Screen Composition

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) enables up to two divided split screens in landscape or portrait display format enabling users to more flexibly allocate space for each content source.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Real-time Video Streaming

Various types of IP video streaming protocols such as RTSP/RTP/HLS and UDP Multicast are supported for real-time content streaming. It is easy to manage content as it is free from capacity limits for content playback, and provides live broadcasts.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Seamless Content Playback

During playback of diverse content such as videos, images, and HTML, enjoy seamless transition between screens with no black screen gaps with webOS.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Synced Video Wall Playback

Using its built-in high performance SoC and webOS, eacy display plays its video tile without lag for synchronized content playback.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Easy Monitoring & Diagnosis

SNMP Support

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-time remote care is available. When an alarm occurs, an e-mail notification is sent using SuperSign SW or SI SW via the SNMP Protocol.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Easy Customization

All-in-one Display

LG webOS supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc. via USB plug-in. The overall cost of ownership is reduced as there’s no need to purchase additional software or media players.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Multi Touch Experience

Multi-touch applications are supported by the webOS display itself. It provides smooth and accurate multi-touch functionality to precisely meet customers' needs to interact with the display.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Content Sharing

Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), retail stores can provide coupons and information in real-time.
*The availability of features may vary by versions of webOS platform

Become a partner

Our focus is always on the success of our partners’ business and we keep our eyes, ears and minds open to achieve that success.

The basic purpose of working closely with our valued partners is to build strong relationships that yield profitable business growth

*The above program is indicative only and serves only as example. The actual program may vary by country or region. Please contact local office for more information.

Experienced Partners

We share and promote partners information and open up new business opportunity together.

 

Click here

webOS Signage developer site

webOS Signage for Developers is a B2B site, which is only open to partners of LG Electronics.
Abundant technical resources for developing webOS Signage Apps are provided in this site.

Click here
Benefits of webOS

Benefits of webOS

Web-Centric, Open Soruce Platform, Endlessly Customizable, Easy to Design.

 

LG C-Display+ Customer App

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest product information along with reference cases, OLED/Video Wall configurator and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+ Customer App Go to Download App