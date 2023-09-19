About Cookies on This Site

Outdoor LED Signage

The range of LG LED Outdoor Displays are loaded with excellent features, from high brightness to enhanced durability making it suitable for outdoor environments.

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

Redefine Your Space With LG LED Signage

Enrich the customer experience with superior picture quality and world-class reliability.

Redefine Your Space With LG LED Signage

LBS Stadium

LBS DOOH

LBE DOOH

LBE Standard

LBH High Brightness
LBS Stadium1

LBS Stadium

The LBS Stadium series comes in various formats for different types of stadiums and outdoor venue applications. It is designed and built to provide robust performance with exceptional image quality.

LBS DOOH1

LBS DOOH

The LBS DOOH series comes with a slim unit case design suitable for various premium grade outdoor applications.

LBE DOOH1

LBE DOOH

The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation, featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless building with energy efficient performance. It can be configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9, which are ideal for playing back advertising content.

LBE Standard1

LBE Standard

The LBE Standard series is reasonable and provides versatile performance. It is available in various creative and user-friendly designs for convenient installation and maintenance.

LBH High Brightness1

LBH High Brightness

The LBH High Brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

