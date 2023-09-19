We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LBE DOOH
The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation,
featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless
building with energy efficient performance. It can be
configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9,
which are ideal for playing back advertising content.