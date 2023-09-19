About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBE DOOH

RoHS compliant, the LBE DOOH is a great outdoor digital signage display. Panels attach to each other seamlessly, offering a uniform picture quality. Learn more below.

LBE DOOH1

LBE DOOH

The LBE DOOH series is suitable for fixed outdoor installation,

featuring slim die-cast aluminum housing for seamless

building with energy efficient performance. It can be

configured to screen ratios of 4:3, 8:9, and 16:9,

which are ideal for playing back advertising content.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-1
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-2
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-3
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-4
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-5
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-6
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-7
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-1
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-2
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-3
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-4
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-5
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-6
ae-lbedooh-gallery10pickers-7

Reliable Weatherproof Design1

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and back of the unit case are IP65- and IP54-certified, respectively, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

 

Front or Rear Serviceability1

Front or Rear Serviceability

The product offers either front access or rear access, allowing customers to choose according to their installation environment and minimizing limitations in installation and maintenance.

*Except the LBE040DD4 model.

Die Cast Aluminum Frame Design1

Die Cast Aluminum Frame Design

The aluminum frame design gives the unit cases clean angles and finishes, eliminating gaps that would disrupt the smooth screen display.

Fast Lock for Easy Assembly1

Fast Lock for Easy Assembly

The unit cases can be simply connected by “rolling fast lock” each other.

 

Attachable Control/Power Unit1

Attachable Control/Power Unit

Power and control units attached to the unit cases can be easily removed, facilitating repairs.

Fast Lock for Easy Assembly1

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

Vividness with Color Accuracy1

It can be 27 characters.

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

RoHS Certified Safe Product1

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

Model NameLBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)4.008.008.00
Unit Case Resolution
(WxH)		160x18080x9080x90
Unit Case Dimensions
(WxHxD, mm)		640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case
/ Square Meter (kg)		17.0/36.917.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessRearFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness
(After Calibration)		5,0005,5005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle
(Horizontal/Vertical)		160/120160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)141414
Power Consumption
(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)		120/360110/330110/330
Power Consumption
(W/m², Max.)		780720720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,8403,840
Lifetime (Half brightness)*50,00080,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) /
Humidity		-10° to 45°/0-80%RH-10° to 45°/0-80%RHa -10° to 45°/0-80%RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.

 

Model NameLBE100DD3LBE100DD4
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)10.0010.00
Unit Case Resolution
(WxH)		64x7264x72
Unit Case Dimensions
(WxHxD, mm)		640x720x90640x720x90
Weight per Unit Case
/ Square Meter (kg)		17.0/36.917.0/36.9
Service accessFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness
(After Calibration)		5,5005,000
Color Temperature6,5006,500
Visual Viewing Angle
(Horizontal/Vertical)		160/120160/120
Brightness Uniformity / Color Uniformity≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy≥97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio5,0005,000
Processing Depth (bit)1414
Power Consumption
(W/Unit, Avg./Max.)		110/330110/330
Power Consumption
(W/m², Max.)		720720
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,8403,840
Lifetime
(Half brightness)*		80,00050,000
Operating Temperature(°C) /
Humidity		-10° to 45°/0-80%RH-10° to 45°/0-80%RH
IP rating Front / RearIP65/IP54IP65/IP54

 

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.