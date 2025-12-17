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Two women with shopping bags look at a digital display showing a cosmetic advertisement.

Two women with shopping bags look at a digital display showing a cosmetic advertisement.

For smarter retail, LG integrated solutions

Outstanding visual performance

Bring media content to life with brilliant visuals that enhance atmosphere and capture customer attention

 

  • Product lineup suited for diverse outdoor advertising environments
  • High-resolution displays that maximize visual impact
  • Durable performance in all weather conditions

Operational efficiency

Increase efficiency and manage displays with ease through LG’s smart, energy-efficient technologies.

 

  • Automatic brightness adjustment for energy savings
  • Stable content operation on webOS
  • Remote management with SuperSign software

Retail solutions by need

Complex mall outdoor area

LG’s outdoor signage offers clear visibility with smart brightness, durable design, and webOS. SuperSign simplifies ad management, while ESS stores solar energy efficiently in compact spaces.

A modern shopping mall exterior with large glass windows displaying a “BIG SALE” sign offering up to 50% off.
Outdoor LED

Outdoor LED

Diverse models available in a range of case designs for outdoor applications including in stadiums, and for outdoor advertisements and public displays.

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Complex mall shopping area

LG transforms commercial spaces with seamless displays, intuitive kiosks, and fresh air solutions—uniting design, comfort, and convenience for inspiring environments.

The entrance of a modern sports store called “The Multi Sports,” featuring digital displays with sneakers and basketball-themed visuals.
An industrial LG air handling unit with multiple metal panels, small windows, and labeled control modules on a white background.

AHU

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

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A Valentine’s Day perfume advertisement with a pink background, purple butterfly, flowers, and a crystal perfume bottle labeled “PERFUME.”

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

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A digital display showing an interior furniture advertisement featuring a wooden chair with woven rattan details on a minimalist white background.

OLED Signage

LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design. Change the way you engage with customers. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

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Mobile flagship store

LG delivers innovative solutions that enhance your space with vivid visuals, interactive engagement, and seamless design. Our technologies deliver immersive experiences, blend effortlessly with any interior, and ensure reliability with durable design.

A modern electronics store interior featuring digital displays, smartphones on counters, and a large colorful LED screen on the back wall.
A digital display showing a vivid image of green lime halves splashing into water against a black background.

LG MAGNIT

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

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A digital display featuring an interior furniture ad with a wooden rattan chair design on a clean white background.

OLED Signage

LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colours, in the ultimate design. Change the way you engage with customers. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration