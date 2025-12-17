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A smiling child during a medical checkup as a female doctor holds a stethoscope.

A smiling child during a medical checkup as a female doctor holds a stethoscope.

For smarter healthcare, LG integrated solutions

Welcoming and comfortable environments

Create home-like, comforting spaces for patients and residents with our advanced air solutions and commercial displays.

 

  • Scalable air conditioning systems for large
  • healthcare facilities
  • Interactive displays for information and wayfinding

Professional displays for medical accuracy

Delivering precise, stable images, our medical displays support accurate diagnosis and treatment.

 

  • Exceptional image quality for detailed surgical procedures
  • Diagnostic monitors that reveal subtle details with clarity

Tailored solutions for every specialty

From diagnostic rooms to operating theaters, LG solutions are designed for every medical environment.

 

  • Telemedicine-ready displays for remote consultations
  • Advanced controls for temperature, humidity, and air pressure

Hospital & Healthcare solutions by need

Lobby

LG enhances hospital lobbies with LED signage for clear info, kiosks for fast registration, secure cloud systems, and air solutions—boosting efficiency, safety, and comfort.

A hospital reception area with digital displays showing medical information and queue numbers, and chairs arranged in the waiting area.
An LG industrial air handling unit with a rectangular metal body, access panels, and control modules on the side.

AHU

LG’s AHU Solution interlocks with the MULTI V series. They offer energy efficiency and conditioned air.

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Two high-resolution LED display panels showing vivid landscape and city images with bright color and detail.

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

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A digital display showing a pink spring sale advertisement with floral graphics and two women wearing sunglasses.

Standard Digital Signage

Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology designed to meet your business needs.

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Operating room

LG’s medical display solutions for surgical environments provide the clarity and reliability surgeons need for critical procedures, ensuring confidence at every stage of patient care.

A modern operating room with surgical lights, medical monitors showing endoscopic images, and various equipment around the table.
A medical monitor displays a close-up view of a surgical procedure showing internal tissues and instruments.

Medical displays

Find your path to the best outcomes with exceptional image quality, usability, and credibility.

Learn more

Senior town

LG’s smart displays and air care solutions create a senior-friendly space with easy entertainment, immersive viewing, and optimal air quality for a healthy, comfortable environment.

A senior care center lounge with sofas, large digital displays showing weather and exercise videos, and ceiling HVAC units.
A rectangular ventilation device with two circular air ducts on one side, designed for indoor air circulation.

ERV

LG Ventilation Solution ERV is an efficient solution for fresh indoor air. A variety of energy-saving technologies and air purifying filters allow you to breathe healthier air.

Learn more
A vertical outdoor air conditioning unit with a white metal body and ventilation grilles on one side.

VRF System Outdoor Units

LG outdoor units connect with indoor units to deliver efficient heating and cooling for commercial spaces.

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A set of four air conditioning indoor units in different shapes, including ceiling, wall, and circular designs.

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

Learn more
A digital display showing a vivid image of green lime halves splashing into water against a black background.

LG MAGNIT

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let us know.

Contact Us

Manuals & Softwares

Manuals & Softwares

Extended Warranty

Extended Warranty

Product registration

Product registration