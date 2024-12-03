About Cookies on This Site

Single Split

LG Single Split commercial air conditioners provide significant energy savings, powerful cooling, and true comfort. These air conditioners maximize user comfort for every business.

single-split_17112017_D_1511143295489

Single Split

Single Split Find the Dealer

CEILING CONCEALED DUCT

single-split_Smart-4-Way-Cassette_17112017_m01_1511143631172

FLOOR STANDING UNIT

single-split_Floor-Standing-Unit_17112017_M04_1511143660221

CEILING MOUNTED CASSETTE

single-split_Floor-Standing-Unit_17112017_M04_1511143660221

WALL MOUNTED UNIT

02_image5_1515379345675

single-split_LG-Smart-Inverter_17112017_M02_1511769113591

LG Smart Inverter

single-split_Energy_Saving_17112017_D_1511144220543

Energy Saving

Unlike traditional constant speed compressors, LG’s Smart Inverter compressor brings an entirely different level of intelligence to all air solutions that it is installed in.

single-split_Maximized_Energy_17112017_D_1511144277592

Maximized Energy Efficiency

The compressor cleverly adjusts output according to its surroundings, bringing a number of benefits including world-class energy efficiency, improved comfort and sustained reliability.

Comfort

LG’s Smart Inverter compressor maximizes user comfort by adjusting output to ensure that room temperature remains at the set temperature. Users will also benefit from the quick-cooling capabilities.

single-split_Quick-Cooling_17112017_D_1511144077084

Quick Cooling

LG Smart Inverter senses not only temperature but also pressure, making precise and quick cooling possible.

single-split_Comfort-Cooling_17112017_D_1511144324814

Comfort Cooling

Compared to constant speed with irregular temperature difference due to on / off operation, LG Smart Inverter maximizes user comfort with optimal operation adjusted to set temperature.

Reliability

Ideal for regions with unstable electricity supply, LG’s Smart Inverter Single Split air conditioners operate at a higher degree of stability and reliability with wide operation range.

Wide Operation Range

LG’s superior compressor technologies guarantee stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

High and Low Voltage Protection

When abnormal voltage supplied, LG Smart Inverter compressor automatically shuts down and assures its reliability. However, constant-speed compressor has higher risk of damage.

single-split_Easy_17112017_D_1511144162464

Easy Maintenance And Service : LG MV

