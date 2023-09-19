About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

DUAL Vane Cassette

LG Dual Vane Cassette delivers a wider airflow by using two individual vanes. No matter where it's installed, you can customize the airflow with fine angle control.

a black basic image

Customized Airflow with Innovative DUAL Vane

LG DUAL Vane Cassette uses 2 individual vanes to provide customized air flow for any environment.

Features
Features
INQUIRY TO BUY

Why DUAL Vane?

Covers Wider Spaces

Reaches Even Farther

More Diverse Airflow

Customized Wind

No matter where you install, LG DUAL Vane provides optimal airflow

<center>Power mode1

Power mode

Reaches the target temperature faster

<center>Indirect Wind1

Indirect Wind

Prevents air from unit blowing directly on you

<center>Up & Down Swing1

Up & Down Swing

Evenly maintains the temperature in any space

<center>Direct Wind1

Direct Wind

Can reach up to 5m without additional components

Management by LG ThinQ™

DUAL Vane cassette can be monitored and controlled via mobile devices to conserve energy and ensure better air quality

<center>Direct Wind1

Smart Sensor

Floor Temperature

Ensure powerful airflow until the desired temperature is reached even on the floor
*Floor Temperature Sensor can be purchased as an option

Human Detection

By detecting the location of people, the Human Detection funtion adjusts airflowand turns off automatically when the space is not occupied.
*Human Detection Sensor can be purchased as an option

The New Cassette with Air Purification

LG Cassette type indoor unit is equipped with the air purification function. It offers a solution to the problem of ultrafine dust that harms our bodies. This is the CAC*-certified, high-performance product that delivers clean, cool air to your large space.

The New Cassette with Air Purification1

*Certification Air Conditioner, the Korea Air Cleaning Association strictly tests the air cleaning function of air conditioner products and certifies reliable products.

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space1

Air Purification for Healthier Indoor Space

A powerful 5-step air purification removes odor, germs, and invisible PM 1.0 fine dust. This filter can be cleaned with water, allowing semi-permanent usage.

*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.

Energy Saving1

Energy Saving

The wider grill draws more air in, the expanded heat exchanger efficiently heats or

cools the air, and finally, the enhanced fan powerfully blows more air out

D11_2020_SingleSplit_DUAL-Vane-Cassette_LG.COM_PC-16

*Compare with previous 4 way cassette model

An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry To Buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry To Buy LEARN MORE