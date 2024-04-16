About Cookies on This Site

LG SuperSign Software

LG Digital Signage is committed to offering comprehensive and indispensable technology solutions with the latest digital products. LG will revolutionize the way you conduct business.

LG SuperSign Software

Content Management System

SuperSign CMS

  • An industry definitive, software-based content management solution
    . All-in-one solution for editing, scheduling, and distribution
    . Suitable for large-scale displays operation
    . Seamless management of different content for different displays

LEARN MORE

SuperSign QSR

  • An optimized content management solution especially for Quick Service Restaurants and Food & Beverage shops
    . Dynamic Digital Menu Board
    . Kitchen Display System & PoS Integration
    . Queuing Management System & Display

LEARN MORE

Control & Monitoring

SuperSign Control & Control+

  • Remote control and monitoring software solution, Both Free and Advanced Versions, available
LEARN MORE

LG ConnectedCare

  •  

    Cloud based service featuring remote control and monitoring by LG service

White Balance Control

SuperSign WB

White balance calibration software for video wall
. Support for sensor calibration (basic) and DSLR calibration (optional)

LEARN MORE

Simple Editor & Others

LG Simple Editor

Content creating/distributing solution
. Creation with embedded templates
. Easy distribution via USB or Network

LEARN MORE

SuperSign Media Editor

Video content editing software
. Specialized for video walls with irregular layouts and LG Unique Ratio models

LEARN MORE

SuperSign Media Studio

Video content encoder
. Convert different format content to desired format
. Easy content creation using various sources such as video and image.

LG C-Display+ Customer App

Find the latest product information along with reference cases, OLED/Video Wall configurator and sales contact information.

LG C-Display+ Customer App Visit Our Web Application LG C-Display+ Customer App Go to Download App