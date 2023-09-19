Retail and QSR markets widely range from small convenience stores to large shopping malls. They are linked with a variety of stakeholders including consumers, store owners and system integrators. It is very important to provide various displays and professional solutions that suit for different spaces and customer needs. LG helps our partners increase the revenue by delivering these solutions.

LG ensures superior display quality with high color reproduction, wide-viewing angle, and outstanding brightness. Also its flexible mounting options and slim design help you to install the display anywhere you need to catch customers’ attention.