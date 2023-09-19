About Cookies on This Site

Hospitality & Healthcare

Hospitality and healthcare displays are specially designed by LG to provide a excellent guest service and deliver information effectively. These displays come with Pro:Centric application that allows you to create a customised experience for your visitors and guests. Discover more today.

Hospitality

Why LG Information Display

LG's wide range of prodcuts and solutions can meet the requirements of various spaces in the hospitality environments while increasing the efficiency by integrated and customized managements.

 

LG hospitality TV, total solutions as well as Digital Signage, going with the characteristics of each place, let you deliver information to guests with personalized messages enhancing customer experiences.

Especially, with Pro:Centric solution, LG's hospitality dedicated management solutions, service providers can conveniently control and manage each hospitality TVs, and provide customized room services for each guest.

Lobby & Reception

Lobby & Reception

Build a sophisticated first impression, and elevate the brand image. With LG's innovative technology such as OLED, LED, you can make your own media art, digital sculpture and deliver intuitive information to welcome your guests while adding a wow factor and enhancing guests satisfaction.

Hallway

Hallway

Don't miss any chances to promote events, effectively communicate guests even at the waiting spaces. LG provides diverse products and solutions so that you can utilize any empty spaces for the promotions, for the location guide of specific facilities, etc, in more effective ways.

Guest Room

Guest Room

From suites to standards rooms, LG provides differentiated guests experiences and customized in-room services through LG's own hospitality solutions, Pro:Centric, and sleek products design. Especially, with LG's leading OLED hotel TVs, guests can experience a work of art during their stay.

Banquet Hall

Banquet Hall

To make the events more extraordinary and professional, LG offers a wide range of Digital Signage from LED Signage for the hall screen to standard signage for various events/info.

Gaming Area (Casino)

Gaming Area (Casino)

Increase splendor and impressiveness at leisure areas with LG Digital Signage. With its high picture quality and flexibility, guests can experience imagined world and enjoy their own games.

Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool

Provide safety tips for swimmers and deliver promotions, menus of outdoor bar. Equipped with robust product reliability and its high brightness, LG Digital Signage catches guests attention under various weather conditions at poolside.

Fitness Center

Fitness Center

With LG Digital Signages, provide differentiated and sophisticated experiences to guests. This will maximize aesthetics and functionality in communal spaces.

Healthcare

Healthcare

You can find LG Digital Signage at healthcare facilities. With LG's wide viewing angles and various picture modes designed for specific environments including hospitals, the documents and images in the conference/seminar rooms can be also seen more clearly.

* 98/86/55UH5F-H only supports hospital mode.

* These are not for medical purposes and cannot be used for medical diagnosis.