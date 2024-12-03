About Cookies on This Site

There are several LG HVAC products on the rooftop of a high-rise building. There is a mountain behind the products.

LG HVAC Solutions

LG offers optimized Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning for both commercial and residential solutions, ensuring fresh and crisp air for various environments.

What Makes LG HVAC
What Makes LG HVAC

LG HVAC provides digitalized HVAC solutions tailored to businesses' needs. We integrate our technology into your operations and support you every step of the way.

Expertise

As a technical expert, we provide professional and leading knowledge and market know-how related to solutions for our customers.

Commitment

We aim to be a reliable partner from engineering to maintenance. Furthermore, we will make our efforts to build a sustainable future for our customers.

Integration

We present connectivity and seamless customer experience by providing optimal integrated solutions required for saving energy in buildings.

Explore LG HVAC Solutions

The three-story hotel with a basement has a perspective drawing. Hydro Kits and MULTI V i are connected to Indoor Units in a room and reception by several pipes.

Commercial Solutions

LG HVAC Commercial Solutions help increase your space’s value with technologies.

The two-story house has a perspective drawing. Wall Mounted Cassette, One Way Ceiling Cassette, and Ceiling Mounted Cassette emit fresh air. There are palm trees behind the house.

Residential Solutions

LG HVAC Residential Solutions provide a smarter way to keep energy efficient.

The two-story house with a red roof has a perspective drawing. The floor is covered with red pipes, which connect HVAC products. There is a garden in front of the house.

Control Solutions

LG Control Solutions offers convenient controls to set the perfect temperature in your area.

Design Your HVAC System

Explore LG HVAC Solutions for all your heating and cooling needs.

Comfort to
Your Home

For Homeowners

Commercial HVAC Solutions

For Commercial End-Users

Easy Installation with LG HVAC

For Installers

Optimal Design for HVAC Project

For Consultants

Discover More about LG HVAC

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Inquire to Buy

Please inquire to buy for more information on the product.

