We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Education displays and classroom displays offered by LG can effectively deliver educational content and information across institutions or campuses. With touch screens and interactivity features, they maximise learning processes and two-way communication. Discover more below.