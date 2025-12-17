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Large stadium exterior at dusk with an illuminated central screen displaying colorful graphics, surrounded by crowds walking across the open plaza.

Large stadium exterior at dusk with an illuminated central screen displaying colorful graphics, surrounded by crowds walking across the open plaza.

For smarter public spaces, LG integrated solutions

Immersive experiences that inspire and connect

Transform public spaces into destinations of inspiration with vivid displays, dynamic lighting, and optimal climate control.

 

  • Immersive visual and interactive experience
  • Comfortable atmosphere with precise air management
  • Enhanced accessibility and visitor satisfaction

Reliable systems for seamless operation and efficiency

Streamline facility management with energy-efficient HVAC and durable LED signage for consistent performance and efficient control in large-scale environments.

 

  • Energy-saving climate systems with centralized control
  • High-durability LED signage for 24/7 operation
  • Scalable, serviceable infrastructure for public venues

Public Facility solutions by need

Stadium

Elevate stadium experiences with powerful air systems for crowd comfort and high-brightness outdoor LEDs that boost visibility and excitement.

Large soccer stadium with a packed audience and a curved display showing a match scene near the goal, viewed from the field with the empty goalpost in the foreground.
Large industrial chiller with cylindrical tanks, multiple pipes, and a control unit mounted on top, shown against a plain light background.

Chiller

LG Chiller is designed to provide efficient cooling for large buildings and facilities.

Learn more
Close-up of a soccer player’s foot next to a ball on a brightly lit stadium field, captured on an outdoor LED display.

Outdoor LED

A variety of outdoor LED models with high durability are designed for outdoor applications such as stadiums and outdoor advertisements.

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Museum

Create immersive environments where history and creativity are experienced anew with precise climate systems preserving delicate exhibits, vivid projectors and OLED displays for immersive storytelling.

Immersive museum gallery with large digital displays on the walls and ceiling showing colorful abstract visuals, interactive kiosks, and curved benches arranged across the space.
Slim rectangular air-conditioning unit with a wide black air outlet and metallic casing, shown against a plain light background.

Single Split

A Single Split air conditioning system is an ideal choice for various retail stores.

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Slim display screen showing interior furniture visuals, set against a clean white background.

OLED Signage

LG's OLED Signage provides a lifelike expression of all colors, transforming the way you engage with customers.

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Micro LED display showing a high-contrast image of lime slices splashing into water, set against a plain light background.

LG MAGNIT

With LG's micrometer-sized LED technology, LG MAGNIT Micro LED display delivers a magnificent viewing experience.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG Business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Connect with LG Business Contact us
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