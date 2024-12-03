About Cookies on This Site

Single Packaged​

LG Inverter Single Packaged is uniquely designed to provide a highly efficient cooling and heating unit for your business space.

Inverter Single Packaged

Highly efficient, powerful performance and convenient maintenance

Energy Saving Convenience Reliability Line Up
Energy Saving
Why LG Inverter Single Packaged?

Inverter Single Package is 25RT heat pump, offering unparalleled performance, convenient installation and maintenance, and easy control.

Ultimate Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter Compressor improves energy efficiency and enhances compressor durability and reliability. Eighteen years of inverter technology is contained in the LG New Single Packaged.

Maximum Energy Efficiency

The compressor adjusts its output according to the surroundings, providing maximum energy efficiency.

High Efficiency Heat Pump System

LG Inverter Single Packaged provides both heating and cooling without installation of an auxiliary heater. It is possible to save on annual energy costs with a high efficiency heat pump system.

Dual Sensing Control

Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature for economical and comfortable operation. For wet summer days with high humidity, colder air is discharged for quick latent heat elimination. For dry summer days with low humidity, milder air is discharged in order to make the room less dry.

Direct Drive Fan Motor

With the Direct Drive Fan Motor, there is no need to adjust the pulley and belt or periodically inject grease. Since there are no additional parts, repair costs are reduced and maintenance is easier. Also, with a high static pressure motor, it offers wide E.S.P. coverage.

Easy Air Volume Adjustment

It is easy to set the RPM by simply using the remote control to change the airflow. There is no need to change the pulley and motor.

Easy Maintenance with Enhanced Structure

Hinged doors can be applied to reduce installation and maintenance time. Because, it can be opened like a door.

Sliding Type Filter

Enjoy easy maintenance and extended product life with the sliding type filter.

Washable Filter

The pre-filter is easy to clean with water.

Convertible Duct Connection

One model allows duct installation in various directions so it can be installed at various sites while maintaining the same performance.

Ocean Black Fin

The “Black Fin” heat exchanger is highly corrosion resistant, designed to perform in corrosive environments such as contaminated or humid areas.

Control Solutions

Single Package offers a diverse range of effective control solutions that satisfy specific needs of each building and its user scene. These controlling systems are equipped with user friendly interface, flexible interlocking environment, energy management and smart individual controller.

