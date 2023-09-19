We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Mounted Cassette
LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette provides a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing environment, making it the perfect asset for your business. LG Cassette type indoor units also purifies air for a fresher and healthier environment.
Why LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette?
LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette fills the room with healthier and cooler air with a 5-step filtration air purification kit.
*The Air Purification Kit can be purchased as an option.
Step 1
Pre-Filter
Capture fine dust.
Step 2
Dust Electrification
Increases the electrostatic force of particle. Improves filter’s collecting efficiency.
Step 3
PM 1.0 Filter
Removes up to 99% of fine to ultrafine dust.
Step 4
Deodorization Filter
High efficiency gas absorption technology removes unpleasant odors & harmful gases.
Step 5
Ionizer
Inactivate bacteria and germs.
*The fine dust reduction performance of the air purification kit was tested by TUV Rheinland by disposing Potassium chloride in a contaned area of 4m X 2.5m X 3m and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) running for ten (10) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction of fine dust of 50 nm and 100 nm (the test was based on the Korean experimental standard SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). The results may vary depending on the environment.
**The airborne bacteria removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) in a contained area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for sixty (60) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
***The airborne virus removal performance was tested by TUV Rheinland by injecting Phi-X174 virus in a contaned area of 60 m³ and kept the appliance (Model number PAH-TAP0MW) running for thirty (30) minutes, and the result was 99.9% reduction. The results may vary depending on the environment.
*Safe plus insulation will be applied to devices beginning in May 2021. Please contact your local LG office for further information about products.
Healthy Air for Large Spaces
Purified air covers an area even larger than that of cooled air. The air purification area can cover up to 147m2 to create a clean, healthy environment even in dense vertical spaces such as kindergartens, schools, and shopping malls.
*Human Detection Sensor can be purchased as an option.
Compact Size
Slim & compact design of smart 4 way cassette not only saves space but also reduces installation cost. It is designed to suit most of building designs and fit into various spaces.
Independent Vane Control
The independent vane operation feature uses separate stepping motors, making it possible to control all four vanes independently.
*Inlet grille design may vary by region.