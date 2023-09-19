About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBH High Brightness

The LBE Standard comes with a weatherproof design & is lightweight & slim, making it perfect for use outdoors. Find out more about the LBE standard display below.

LBH High Brightness1

LBH High Brightness

The LBH High Brightness series is recommended for fixed outdoor installations requiring high brightness and high contrast. With IP65-rated (front/rear) robust weatherproof design, it boasts reliable performance even under harsh environments.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-1
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-2
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-3
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-4
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-5
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-6
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-7
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-1
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-2
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-3
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-4
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-5
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-6
ae-lbhhighbrightness-gallery-7

Outstading Visibility1

Outstading Visibility

The brightness is a maximum of 8,000 nits for superb visibility. The product is perfect for outdoor spaces exposed to direct sunlight, instantly catching attention and delivering content more effectively than ever.

Reliable Weatherproof Design1

Reliable Weatherproof Design

The front and rear of the unit case are both IP65-certified. This keeps it resistant to dust and moisture penetration, allowing stable operation unaffected by weather and harmful outdoor environments.

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion1

Smooth Playback in Dynamic Motion

A high refresh rate of 3,840Hz assures the smooth playback of content. The flicker-free image prevents the black bars that occur from video shooting, as well as eye strain and blurred vision in viewers.

Realism Through Lifelike Colors1

Realism Through Lifelike Colors

The LBH series delivers vivid and distinctive picture quality through a wide range of color details with high contrast ratio.

Uniform Picture Quality1

Uniform Picture Quality

Every step from production is strictly managed, while factory calibration ensures consistent quality between the LED units. The display provides seamless content with 97％ brightness uniformity.

Vividness with Color Accuracy1

Vividness with Color Accuracy

LG’s rigorous quality standards also make LG LED signage reproduce

accurate colors, vividly displaying the original colors of objects without distortion.

RoHS Certified Safe Product1

RoHS Certified Safe Product

Boasting RoHS certification, all LG LED signage models are environmentally-friendly

products that do not use materials harmful to the environment and people.

 

Model NameLBH062DD5-B
(LBE062DD5-B)		LBH106VD3-B
(LBE106VD3-B)		LBH160VD3DB
(LBE160VD3DB)
Pitch NameP6.25P10P16
Pixel Configuration3 in 1 SMDOvalOval
Pixel Pitch(mm)6.2510.6616.00
Module Resolution (WxH)40x4024x2416x16
Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)250x250256x256256x256
Weight per Module (kg)1.001.601.60
LED Package ManufacturerNationstar-RSMulticolorMulticolor
No. of Modules per Unit Case
(WxH)		4x44x44x4
Unit Case Resolution (WxH)160x16096x9664x64
Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)1000x1000x1721024x1024x1501024x1024x150
Unit Case Surface Area (?)1.0001.0481.048
Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)60.047.047.0
Weight per Square Meter (kg/?)60.045.045.0
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/?)25,6008,7893,906
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)±0.5±0.5±0.5
Unit Case materialAluminumAluminumAluminum
Service accessFrontFront or RearFront or Rear
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)6,0006,0008,000
Color Temperature6,5006,5006,500

 

Visual Viewing Angle
(Horizontal)		110160110
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)11012060
Brightness Uniformity97%97%97%
Color Uniformity±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Contrast Ratio500050005000
Processing Depth (bit)141416
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)650682650
Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)220220220
Power Consumption (W/?, Max.)650650650
Power Supply (V)100 to 240100 to 240100 to 240
Frame Rate (Hz)50 / 6050 / 6050 / 60
Refresh Rate (Hz)3,0003,8403,000
Lifetime (Half brightness)80,00080,00080,000
Operating Temperature(?)-10°to +55°-10°to +45°-10°to +55°
Operating Humidity0-80%RH0-80%RH0-80%RH
IP rating FrontIP65IP65IP65
IP rating RearIP54IP54IP54

 

*The Lifetime(Half brightness) spec is subject to LED package spec.
**Models may vary by region. Check with local salesteam for availability.