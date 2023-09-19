About Cookies on This Site

The brightest external monitor

Specs

Support

Resource

The brightest external monitor

47WX50MF

The brightest external monitor

Print

All Spec

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS

Screen Size

47-inch

Contrast Ratio

16:9

Screen resolution

1920 * 1080

Screen Type

IPS

Ratio of brightness cd / m2

2000

Lighting contrast

1300:1

Response time

8 ms

The viewing angle

178 * 178 degrees

ENTRANCES

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI (1 ), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component (1), AV (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

External controller

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1)

Sound

PC / AV / Component Audio In ( 1)

USB

Yes

EXITS

Analog

Component (1), Composite (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Digital

Component (1), Composite (1), RGB (1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Sound

External Speakers

External controller

RS232C

FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Exterior sparkles

Yes

Naming inputs

Yes

Automatic power / memory source

Yes

AUDIO PROPERTIES

Sound balance

Yes

Voice clarity 2

Yes

Sound power

20 Watt

Amplifier

Yes

Acoustic patterns

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

VALIDATION AND INSTALLATION VESA

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

ENERGY

Power generator

100-240 volts 0.50 \ 60 Hertz

SCREEN SIZE

Sizes

107.08x 66.55x 15.7

MATCH PROGRAMS

Almtmirh signal compatibility

Elite-w lite

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.