We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
US660H Series
Pro:Centric Direct
Pro:Centric Direct
All Spec
-
Inch
-
55"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
NanoCell
-
No
-
HDR10 Pro / HDR Dolby Vision / HLG
-
Yes / No / Yes
-
Digital (Terrestrial, Cable, Satellite)
-
DVB - T2 / C / S2
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL / SECAM
-
Audio Output
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
No
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes (Required Bluetooth)
-
Solution Type
-
Pro:Centric Smart, Direct, V, Server, Quick Menu 4.0
-
DRM (Verimatrix, SECURE MEDIA)
-
No
-
Smart
-
webOS 5.0, Gallery Mode, Web Browser, CP App, Magic Remote Compatibility (Ready, MR18HA), Mood Display, Soft AP, WiFi (802.11ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth, Voice Recognition (Standalone / Solution), IoT, USB Cloning SI Compatible (TV Link Tuner, RS232C), IR Out (RS-232C, HDMI), Anti-theft System (Kensington Lock)
-
Hospitality
-
Hotel Mode (Installer Menu), One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext. Variable / Fixed), Instant ON, V-Lan Tag, External Clock Compatibility (LEC-005), Healthcare Headphone Mode, Video Tag
-
Set Side
-
HDMI In (2.0), USB 2 (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
-
HDMI In (HDCP) 2 (2.0), Headphone Out, RF In 2, Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C (D-Sub 9 Pin), Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 2 (Ethernet, Aux), External Speaker Out (3.5 mm Phone Jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4 W (Stereo, R: 2.0 W, L: 2.0 W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1)
-
VESA Compatible
-
300 × 300 mm
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
-
1,244 × 786 × 231 mm / 14.5 kg
-
WxHxD / weight (w/o stand)
-
1,244 × 726 × 87.1 mm / 14.3 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
-
1,360 × 835 × 175 mm / 19.5 kg
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120 V ~ 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
133 W / 162 W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.5 W Under
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.