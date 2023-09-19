We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Large Screen Signage Display
UHD Large Screen Signage Display
A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
Super High Resolution
This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.
Built-in Speaker
One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.
High Brightness
UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
Support HDMI CEC Command
UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.
All Spec
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Basic
-
LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual
-
Optional
-
NO
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES(NewErP) / NO
-
Safety
-
UL / CB
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
Weight (Head)
-
80Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/B/L/R: 17mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2680 x 1730 x 320mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
2474 x 1408 x 99mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
110Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
1500 x 600 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
1774 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
N/A
-
Max.
-
600W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
N/A
-
Typ.
-
520W
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI 85%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
110
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
NO
-
SuperSign Control+
-
NO
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
NO
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
NO
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
NO
-
Fail over
-
NO
-
Gapless Playback
-
NO
-
Group Manager
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
NO
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
NO
-
Local Network Sync
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
Non-webOS
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
-
NO
-
RS232C Sync
-
NO
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
SI Server Setting
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
NO
-
SNMP
-
NO
-
Status Mailing
-
NO
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
NO
-
USB Plug & Play
-
NO
-
Video Tag
-
NO
-
Wake on LAN
-
NO
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
-
