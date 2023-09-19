We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2023 55 inch CreateBoard Interactive Screen
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard
Various Teaching Templates
Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.
Various Teaching Templates
Multi-touch
*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.
Multi-touch
Easy to Save / Import / Export
Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).
Easy to Save / Import / Export
Wireless ScreenShare
Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.
* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).
Wireless ScreenShare
LG ConnectedCare DMS
* 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.
LG ConnectedCare DMS
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth Connectivity
C-type Connection
which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.
*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.
C-type Connection
All Spec
-
OSD
-
English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (15W x 2)
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 90 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
YES
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Slot)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
±1mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø2 mm ↑
-
Interface
-
USB2.0
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
3mm (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
0.88
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
5ms ↓
-
Weight (Head)
-
26.1Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/45mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1401 × 859 × 220mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1271 × 774 × 87mm
-
Packed Weight
-
34.5Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
400 x 200 mm
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1348 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
395W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
170W
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
390nit (Typ., without Glass)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
5,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (L30)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 25%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
YES
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
USB2.0 Type B (2ea)
-
USB In
-
USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
CPU
-
Quad core A55
-
GPU
-
Mail G52 Multicore 2
-
LAN
-
Gigabit LAN
-
Memory(RAM)
-
4GB
-
OS ver. (Android)
-
Android 11
-
Storage
-
32GB
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
32GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
YES
-
Temperature Sensor
-
NO
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
-
NO
-
Network Ready
-
NO
-
PBP
-
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
NO
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.