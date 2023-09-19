About Cookies on This Site

55TR3DK-B

55TR3DK-B

LG 2023 55 inch CreateBoard Interactive Screen

A New Level of Classroom with LG CreateBoard

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Various Teaching Templates

LG CreateBoard offers a variety of educational templates and teaching tools such as a ruler, table, and sticky notes, allowing for active engagement by students and enabling intuitive classes.
Editing images and videos becomes easy with LG CreateBoard, and created resources can be easily shared with others through QR codes.

Multi-touch

LG CreateBoard can simultaneously detect up to 40 points for multi-touch functionality. This creates a lifelike board touch experience, helping students easily become accustomed and truly engage in classes. This leads to the maximum concentration and organic engagement of students.

*A max of 32 points are recognized in the Android environment, and a max of 40 points are detected in the Windows environment.
*Up to 10 points can be recognized in the writing app.

Easy to Save / Import / Export

LG CreateBoard includes simple import and export functionality.
Resources can be saved and imported directly to and from Google Drive or OneDrive, and files can be imported from a USB drive (Users can browse resources saved on USB storage).

Wireless ScreenShare

LG CreateBoard Share enables users to show up to 9 shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time when the LG CreateBoard Share app is installed on the device.
Also, files from the host can be easily sent to any devices connected to the LG CreateBoard Share app, and several quick controls by the host are available.

* LG CreateBoard also supports app-less sharing for PC (via website) and mobile devices within the same network.
* For a more stable connection, we recommend the installation of a dedicated app (LG CreateBoard Share).

LG ConnectedCare DMS

LG ConnectedCare DMS is a cloud solution for remotely monitoring, controlling, and managing the status of LG CreateBoard installed in educational environments. This feature enables IT managers to operate and manage important resources on operating devices without physically visiting sites.

* 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' needs to be purchased separately.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare DMS' service differs by region,
so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* LG ConnectedCare DMS supports the TR3DJ/TR3PJ/TR3DK Series as of now(plus more to come) under a cloud environment.

Remote-control Services

Remote-control / Scheduling

Frequently used controls such as the power on/off, scheduling, brightness, and screen lock functions can be applied using a remote control.
Broadcasting

Broadcasting / Alert Messaging

Messages and a range of other content can be sent from the main system to individual classroom devices connected to LG ConnectedCare DMS.

In case of urgent occasions such as a fire or a natural disaster, alert messages can be distributed manually across the system, which help teachers and students promptly take safety action.

 

Threshold Settings

Threshold Settings

Users can set thresholds in eight categories including display temperature, memory usage, or signal, and can receive warning or error notifications based on their threshold settings.

 

Monitoring

Monitoring & Fault Diagnosis

An engineer can check the status in real-time and diagnose problems remotely. Also, the current status of issues can be categorized, allowing for easy viewing and quick responses.
Issue Management

Issue Management

Remote issue management can be carried out by the LG ConnectedCare DMS solution. This makes management safer and more efficient, facilitating the stable operation of the classroom.

Bluetooth Connectivity

LG CreateBoard supports wireless Bluetooth connections to various devices such as a speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimal for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline classes can proceed smoothly.

Bluetooth Connectivity

C-type Connection

USB-C connectivity simplifies connections
which enables charging and sending data simultaneously over just one single cable.

*USB Type-C cables are sold separately.

C-type Connection

QR Login for Easy Cloud Access

QR Login for Easy Cloud Access

The QR code on the home screen reduces preparation time for class by enabling personal device verification. Users can sign up for a variety of apps on the LG CreateBoard including Google Drive and OneDrive with just one QR verification without any additional login process. Once a lesson is finished, users can simply click the Logout button to disconnect, thus the risk of a personal information leak is reduced.
Auto-remove Files

Auto-remove Files

Users can set LG CreateBoard to delete files regularly for enhanced security.
Smart Viewing

Smart Viewing

The Smart Viewing feature of LG CreateBoard enables efficient teaching. Two or more materials can be displayed on the same screen simultaneously without having to repeat Alt-tab, making teaching more convenient and efficient. Two materials can be displayed side by side (multi window mode), or one material can be overlaid on the other one (picture-in-picture mode).

*Multi window mode may not work for some apps.
*PIP mode is available for the external source screen.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Denmark, Finnish, German, Korean, Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Spanish, Swedish, Hungarian, Thai

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (15W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Optional

Wall Mount(WM-L000S), Floor Stand(ST-000F, ST-860F)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 90 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Slot)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

±1mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø2 mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 40 Points(Windows), Max. 32 Points(Android)

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/Linux/Mac/Android (Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Protection Glass Thickness

3mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.88

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

5ms ↓

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

26.1Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 18/18/18/45mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1401 × 859 × 220mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1271 × 774 × 87mm

Packed Weight

34.5Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

400 x 200 mm

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

580 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1348 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

395W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

170W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 Million colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

5,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (L30)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

Quad core A55

GPU

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Memory(RAM)

4GB

OS ver. (Android)

Android 11

Storage

32GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax (WiFi 6)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Internal Memory (eMMC)

32GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Booting Logo Image

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

HDMI-CEC

NO

Network Ready

NO

PBP

YES (2PBP)

PIP

YES

PM mode

NO

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.