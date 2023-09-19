We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UH5F-H Series
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
ULTRA HD Resolution
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
Narrow Bezel
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
*Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity).
Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
*Network based control
Compatible with Video Conference System
*Using an HDMI cable connection.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
65"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
*The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.
-
Color Gamut
-
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
-
10bit, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes / Yes
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
-
Yes(3)
HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
Input - Digital - DP
-
Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
Input - Digital - DVI-D
-
Yes(1), HDCP1.4
-
Input - Audio In
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control - RS232C IN
-
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Input - External Control - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - External Control - IR IN
-
Yes(1)
-
Input - USB
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output - DP Out
-
Yes(1), Input : HDMI1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS
-
Output - Audio Out
-
Yes(1)
-
Output - External Control - RS232C OUT
-
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
28.2Kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
-
28.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
35.0 kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)
-
1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
8GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
O
O
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.1
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PIP
-
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PBP
-
Yes(4)
-
SW - Screen Share
-
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
-
Yes(4)
-
SW - Play via URL
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes(Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
-
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
-
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside
-
Yes *Network based control
-
SW - Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SW - PM mode
-
Yes
-
SW - Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
SW - TCP/IP Power Control
-
Yes
-
SW - Beacon
-
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.
-
SW - SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
-
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
120W
-
Max.
-
165W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
409 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 563 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Enegy Saving
-
96W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes / Energy Star 8.0
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes / Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes (The availability can differ by region.)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Tilt (Facedown)
-
Yes (Max 30º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)
-
IP Rating
-
IP5x
-
