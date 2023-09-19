About Cookies on This Site

UH5F-H Series

65UH5F-H

UH5F-H Series

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

Clear View with Non-glare Coating.

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.

ULTRA HD Resolution

SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

This series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

Narrow Bezel

SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

This series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker.

PRODUCT RELIABILITY

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design.

PRODUCT RELIABILITY

30° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the installation with 30 degrees of tilt* is supported.

30° Tilting Installation.

*Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity).

EASY INSTALLATION

Auto Screen Rotatio

This series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.

Auto Screen Rotatio.

EASY INSTALLATION

Fine Adjustment

This series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.

Fine Adjustment.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

High-Performance with webOS.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Applications.

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5F-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

Compatible with AV Control System.

*Network based control

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

Compatible with Video Conference System.

*Using an HDMI cable connection.

 

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1
*The luminosity ratio of Full Black / Full White color on video input condition.

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Color Depth

10bit, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input - Digital - HDMI

Yes(3)
HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

Input - Digital - DP

Yes(1), HDCP2.2/1.3

Input - Digital - DVI-D

Yes(1), HDCP1.4

Input - Audio In

Yes(1)

Input - External Control - RS232C IN

Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

Input - External Control - RJ45(LAN)

Yes(1)

Input - External Control - IR IN

Yes(1)

Input - USB

USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output - DP Out

Yes(1), Input : HDMI1/2/3/DVI/DP/OPS

Output - Audio Out

Yes(1)

Output - External Control - RS232C OUT

Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

Weight(Head)

28.2Kg

Weight(Head+Stand)

28.8Kg

Packed Weight

35.0 kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1453.3 x 844.0 x 39.9mm

Monitor Dimensions with Stand(W x H x D)

1453.3 x 893.1 x 290.0mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1600.0 x 1095.0 x 175.0mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

KEY FEATURE

HW - Internal Memory

8GB

HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

Yes

HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

Yes

HW - Sensor - Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

Yes

HW - Local Key Operation

O

SW - webOS ver.

webOS 4.1

SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

Yes

SW - USB Plug & Play

Yes

SW - Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync

Yes

SW - Multi-screen - PIP

Yes

SW - Multi-screen - PBP

Yes(4)

SW - Screen Share

Yes

SW - Video Tag

Yes(4)

SW - Play via URL

Yes

SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

Yes

SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation

Yes

SW - Gapless Playback

Yes

SW - Tile Mode Setting

Yes(Max. 15x15)

SW - Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SW - SNMP

Yes

SW - ISM Method

Yes

SW - Auto Set ID

Yes

SW - Status Mailing

Yes

SW - Control Manager

Yes

SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Inside

Yes *Network based control

SW - Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW - PM mode

Yes

SW - Wake on LAN

Yes

SW - TCP/IP Power Control

Yes

SW - Beacon

Yes

SW - HDMI-CEC

Yes *Compatibility may differ by equipment.

SW - SI Server Setting

Yes

SW - webRTC

Yes

SW - Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

120W

Max.

165W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

409 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 563 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Enegy Saving

96W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes / Energy Star 8.0

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes / Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes / Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes (The availability can differ by region.)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Tilt (Facedown)

Yes (Max 30º degree, 30ºC temperature, humidity 50%)

IP Rating

IP5x

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.