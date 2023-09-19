We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
One:Quick Works for Zoom Rooms
Winner of Design Award
One:Quick Works
for Zoom Rooms
One:Quick Works for Zoom Rooms
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
All-in-One
Video Conferencing Display
for Maximum Productivity
All-in-One
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application,
LG One:Quick Remote Meeting
Pre-installed Video Conferencing Application,
Easy-To-Use
Conference App Store
Easy-To-Use
* Excellent expandability based on Windows 10 IoT
* SW for adding and deleting apps is scheduled to be updated and will be available in November 2021.
Awarded the reddot Design Award 2021
Awarded the reddot Design Award
All Spec
-
Basic
-
HDMI Cable, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Touch Pen, Pen tip, Manual, Regulation Book, Warranty Card, IG
-
Optional
-
2 pole Stand(ST-653TW)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Weight (Head)
-
26Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Silver
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 57.2/26.2/26.2/28.9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1372 x 903 x 168mm (without Stand)
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1265 x 769.5 x 61.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1265 x 815 x 290mm
-
Packed Weight
-
31Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
300 x 300 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
26.6Kg
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
3.5mm
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
Ø8 mm
-
Interface
-
USB1.1
-
Multi Touch Point
-
Max. 10 Points
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 10 or higher
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
35ms ↓
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Brightness
-
450nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
NO
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
NO / YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 12%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (USB Type C)
-
DP Out
-
YES (USB Type C)
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
NO
-
RS232C Out
-
NO
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB3.1 Type A (2ea), USB Type C (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
NO
-
Bluetooth
-
Bluetooth 5.0
-
Built-in Apps
-
Chrome, Skype (Preloaded) MS Whiteboard (Download link)
-
Camera_Field of View (FoV)
-
120°
-
Camera_Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Camera_Video Framing
-
YES
-
Camera_Zoom (ePTZ)
-
4x Zoom
-
Cloning
-
NO
-
Compatibility One:Quick Share
-
YES
-
CPU
-
AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B
-
File Sharing
-
YES
-
Graphic
-
AMD Radeon Vega
-
Home Dashboard
-
NO
-
Launcher Bar
-
YES
-
Meeting(Voice) Record
-
YES
-
Memory(RAM)
-
8GB
-
MIC_Array
-
10ea
-
MIC_Beamforming
-
YES
-
MIC_Pickup Range
-
6m
-
One:Quick Remote Meeting
-
YES
-
OS ver.
-
Windows 10 IOT Enterprise (Value)
-
Reader Mode (Bluelight)
-
YES
-
Screen Capture
-
YES
-
SplitView_Customized Template
-
NO
-
SplitView_Full / Half
-
YES
-
Storage
-
128GB
-
Warranty
-
3 Years (Panel) 1 Year (PC Board)
-
Wi-Fi
-
802.11ac
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
245W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
30±10% (for HDMI1/2)
-
Typ.
-
127W
-
