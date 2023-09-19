1,300nits FHD Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display

*Antimicrobial coating glass is on surface of screen only and the effect may vary depending on kind of bacteria or conditions of use.

**The antimicrobial coating glass is treated with the antibiotic substance AEM 5700.

***The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. (The test (Test method : ISO 22196:2011) is conducted on a glass surface covered with AEM 5700.)

****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against SARS-CoV-2. (The test (Test method : ISO 18184:2019) is conducted on fabric covered with AEM 5700.)

*****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 is certified by U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR, Regulation (EU)).