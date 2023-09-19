About Cookies on This Site

22XF1TJ-B

1,300nits FHD Outdoor Touch Open-frame Display

Front view with infill image (Landscape)

Versatile Touch Display Fit for Your Business

A woman is charging a car by touching the touchscreen installed on an electric car charger.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A 22XF1TJ is installed on the wall at the entrance of the building with another 22XF1TJ stand below for reservation purposes. The lady with sunglasses is using the touchscreen to make a reservation. The screen remains visible even when under direct sunlight.

High Visibility Under Bright Environments

With a brightness of 1,300 nits, 22XF1TJ boasts high visibility in bright environments. In addition, its clear visibility can deliver a variety of information even to those wearing polarized sunglasses.

The left one shows a 22XF1TJ installed on the wall showing its 21.5&quot; in size. On the right, there are various screen types: A wall-mount type, hanging type, kiosk type.

21.5 inches of Versatile Screen Size

The small and light size of 21.5 inches allows for flexible use in various spaces. In particular, you can install the display in various way allowing for high utilization for small-medium businesses (SMB) to large businesses.

22XF1TJ is installed as a touch kiosk for drive-in ordering. A woman is touching a kiosk to select a food from the menu.

Built-in Touch Display

The 22XF1TJ has a P-cap Touch function, and the display accurately detects touch points even on the corners or edges of the display. The user is able to get the information they need by simply touching the screen.

The 22XF1TJ screen can adjust its brightness automatically according to the ambient light.

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.

The 22XF1TJ is used as an touch kiosk display in a self-service car wash. The 22XF1TJ is protected against dust, direct sunlight, rain, and snow.

Secured Protection with IP66 Design

The front part of the display is sealed with IP66 design for reliable operation. It’s designed to be not only waterproof but also waterproof against the damaging effects of the sun, rain, snow, dust and wind, which is an essential feature for outdoor application.

*IP Code or Ingress Protection Code classifies the degree of protection provided by
mechanical casings and electrical enclosures against intrusion, dust, accidental contact, and water.
**IP66 means the product is protected from total dust ingress and resists highpressure, heavy sprays of water.
***22XF1TJ is certified as IP66 by CTK in November 2021.

The 22XF1TJ is used as a drive-thru ordering touch kiosk. The display is working well in an environment of 0~50°C.

Wide Operating Temperature Range

22XF1TJ can be used under a wide range of operating temperatures from 0°C to 50°C* which results in fewer constraints for outdoor installation.

*22XF1TJ is LG-internally tested under humidity of 30% (55°C ) and 99% (40°C).

When an external impact is applied to the display, the glass screen of non-shatterproof displays breaks and shatters, but the screen of 22XF1TJ only cracks and doesn't shatter.

Shatterproof Design with Boosted Safety

The 22XF1TJ applies a shatterproof film to the back of the front glass, preventing the risk of scattering debris even if the glass is damaged by a forceful impact.

The 22XF1TJ has a conformal coating making it resistant to salinity in moisture.

Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating* improves reliability of the circuit board, power board by protecting it against humidity.

*Conformal Coating : Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris

Antibacterial Coating for
More Hygienic Touch Usage

The 22XF1TJ, equipped with a touch screen covered by Antimicrobial Coating glass, prevents microbial growth and allows users to confidently touch the screen. This coating is also effective in preventing contamination which can be caused by bacteria transmitted through touching the screen, reducing stains and screen discoloration.

A user is touching the 22XF1TJ screen with an antibacterial coating.

*Antimicrobial coating glass is on surface of screen only and the effect may vary depending on kind of bacteria or conditions of use.
**The antimicrobial coating glass is treated with the antibiotic substance AEM 5700.
***The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. (The test (Test method : ISO 22196:2011) is conducted on a glass surface covered with AEM 5700.)
****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 has the antibacterial effectiveness of more than 99% against SARS-CoV-2. (The test (Test method : ISO 18184:2019) is conducted on fabric covered with AEM 5700.)
*****The antibiotic substance AEM 5700 is certified by U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) and the Biocidal Products Regulation (BPR, Regulation (EU)).

Web Monitoring
(Control Manager)

This is a web-based monitoring solution, which provides a ease of control for the user. It enables users to have full access anywhere, anytime from their mobile phone & PC as long as they’re connected to a network while having access to both current and past data. It allows users to monitor the unit, make any adjustments and control it remotely in real-time.

User can monitor and control their displays through mobile phone and laptop.

Real-time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the 22XF1TJ series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, Manual (EIG, IG), RS-232C Gender

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 50 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

7.0Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 25.5/30.5/30.5/25.5mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

644 x 406 x 207mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

557.3 x 322.8 x 60mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

8Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

100 x 100 mm

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

290 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 393 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

115W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

85W (Full White) 37W (IEC 62087)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Edge

Brightness

1,500nit (Typ., with Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 Million colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1 (Typ.)

Dynamic CR

800,000:1

Life time

70,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS (AHVA)

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

25ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

21.5

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

N/A

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

YES

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

Tempered strengthening

Thickness

3mm

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

YES

IP Rating

IP66 (front only)

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

YES

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

YES

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

YES

Humidity Sensor

YES

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

NO

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.