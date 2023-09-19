About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TR3BG Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

TR3BG Series

65TR3BG-B

TR3BG Series

(3)

True Interactivity for Bringing People Together

With differentiated cutting-edge touch technology, the TR3BG Series supports multi-touch & writing functions providing accurate drawing and authentic touch quality. In addition, the Air Class and web browsers support multi-directional communication and interactive learning, which will help you achieve the successful business.
vb
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3BG Series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multitouch and 10 points of writing, as well as 2 types of stylus pens . This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.
ghj
GENUINE TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Palm erasing

The TR3BG Series allows you to easily erase texts, pictures, etc, written on the screen by using your own hands. This is not only easier than erasing with the stylus, but also makes you feel more natural, like you're erasing a real whiteboard.
vb
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive meetings for all mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
sc
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Screen Sharing

The TR3BG Series allows you to share screens and content with laptops and other mobile devices. This makes meetings and classes as efficient and immersive as possible.
sd
EASY CONNECT & SHARING

Built-in OPS kit

The TR3BG Series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external desktop, offering you more expanded functions.
lebih
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web browser

The TR3BG Series can use the Chrome web browser which is built into the Android OS, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without the need to connect to an external desktop.
fg
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

All-in one

The TR3BG Series integrates both Android and Note Apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.
fg
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

Various size with Ultra HD

Using UHD resolution will allow you to view details at a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, even while zoomed in. Various content such as documents, images, and videos are displayed without any distortion of image quality, which is especially important in an educational and collaborating environment.
fg
SUPERIOR PICTURE QUALITY

True Color, Immersive View

The TR3BG Series shows multimedia content for the attendees more vividly. The IPS panel clearly displays content at various angles, regardless of where attendees are sitting. Each pixel of the IPS panel reproduces the actual image's color without any distortion.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (12W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Optional

NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Slot)

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

±1.5mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Interface

USB2.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 20 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Protection Glass Thickness

4mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.87

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

10ms ↓

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Weight (Head)

40Kg

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1700 x 1175 x 250mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1488 x 897 x 86mm

Packed Weight

67.6Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

563 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 986 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

289W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

165W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

65

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 25%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 4.0

CPU

Dual core A73+Dual core A53

GPU

Dual Core Mail G51

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Memory(RAM)

3GB

OS ver. (Android)

Android 8

Storage

16GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

32GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Booting Logo Image

NO

Crestron Connected

NO

HDMI-CEC

NO

Network Ready

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

PM mode

NO

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

NO

Smart Energy Saving

NO

Wake on LAN

NO

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.