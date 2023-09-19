We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 700 nits FHD 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
Both the external and internal premises of the shopping center are monitored in the CCTV control room through a large video wall.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Groundbreaking 0.44mm Even Bezel
The screening wall behind the news desk is composed of a video wall that consist of extremely thin bezels.
* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* Uniformity among 13 points of the screen. Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.
* The "55SVH7F series" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.
Smart Calibration
On the left, there is a person using sensor calibration to adjust the colors of the video wall through the connected laptop, and the other person on the ladder is assessing the screen error. In contrast, LG Smart Calibration user on the right is simply and conveniently adjusting on a remote controller.
* Depending on the user, the difference in color can be felt after smart calibration. In this case, adjusting the color manually is recommended.
Clear View with Non-glare Panel
The 55SVH7F series is affected by bright lights, giving it the layer of white cast over the image. The 55VSH7J series screen in contrast, is able to remain vibrant under bright lightings.
* SDK can be downloaded with the link below. (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com)
* Supported protocols : RTSP, RTP, HLS, UDP Multicast
All Spec
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
YES (Piggyback)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Weight (Head)
-
18.4Kg
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 0.44mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1353 x 855 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
717 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
250W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
110W
-
Typ.
-
210W
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 2.2)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES (HDCP 1.4)
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
YES
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X tested
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
YES
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
NO
-
BLU Sensor
-
YES
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
NO
-
Booting Logo Image
-
NO
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
YES
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
YES
-
