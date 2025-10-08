Armah Sports: A Complete Sports Environment with LG HVAC Solutions – Saudi Arabia

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
From bustling basketball courts to quiet lounges, Armah Sports needed a cooling solution flexible enough to adapt to every space. Their old system was no longer sufficient, and a real upgrade was necessary.
The answer came with a hybrid design that combined LG Multi V with Air Handling Units (AHUs). This integration provided:
- More stable temperatures across all areas
- Higher energy efficiency
- Smoother facility management
- Scalability for future expansion
"The quiet airflow and the seamless integration of the new system made a huge difference. Now our members enjoy comfort in every corner." – Operations Manager, Armah Sports
For Armah Sports, this was more than an upgrade—it was a new chapter in providing a truly integrated sports environment.