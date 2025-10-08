About Cookies on This Site

Armah Sports: A Complete Sports Environment with LG HVAC Solutions – Saudi Arabia

2025-10-08

From bustling basketball courts to quiet lounges, Armah Sports needed a cooling solution flexible enough to adapt to every space. Their old system was no longer sufficient, and a real upgrade was necessary.

The answer came with a hybrid design that combined LG Multi V with Air Handling Units (AHUs). This integration provided:

- More stable temperatures across all areas

- Higher energy efficiency

- Smoother facility management

- Scalability for future expansion

"The quiet airflow and the seamless integration of the new system made a huge difference. Now our members enjoy comfort in every corner." – Operations Manager, Armah Sports

For Armah Sports, this was more than an upgrade—it was a new chapter in providing a truly integrated sports environment. 

