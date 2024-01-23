LG Electronics and MEDAD: Collaborating for Sustainable Workspace Solutions in Saudi Arabia

Over the last two decades, LG Electronics has established itself as a global provider of air conditioning solutions across various sectors, including residential, commercial, high-rise, hospitality, industrial, educational, and healthcare facilities. The company has been at the forefront of innovation, introducing cutting-edge technologies that offer higher energy efficiency and lower operating costs. One of LG's recent collaborations has been with MEDAD, a workspace solutions provider to renowned international brands such as Regus, Spaces, Signature, Clubhouse, and No18.

Since its inception in 2011, MEDAD has been offering tailor-made office solutions to its clients and has set up operations in over 22 locations in major cities across Saudi Arabia, covering a total of approximately 35,443 sqm. The company has been committed to adopting environmentally sustainable practices, such as conserving energy, reducing water consumption, and minimizing waste, to align with its mission of becoming the leader in the rapidly growing workspace and coworking market in Saudi Arabia.

To meet its sustainability objectives, MEDAD collaborated with LG Electronics to deliver an Inverter VRF System that offers high reliability, low maintenance requirements, and energy conservation. LG's Multi V™ series is renowned for its excellent part-load efficiency, superior COP & EER values for tropical regions, and remarkable performance. It is also cost-effective, easy to install, and contains various features such as Dual Sensing Control with Temperature & Humidity, Ultimate Inverter Compressor, Smart Oil Management, HiPOR™ technology, and Large Capacity Outdoor Unit.

MEDAD expressed satisfaction with the Multi V's performance and LG's technical support, reinforcing LG's remarkable standards of quality and service in the HVAC industry. Furthermore, LG organized workshops and training sessions to enhance efficient system operation. The product includes a footprint area reduction of 33%, product weight reduction of 30%, and a maximum combination of 88HP. LG's exclusive Ocean Black Fin is used on the heat exchanger of MULTI V 5 to guarantee optimal performance, even in corrosive environments, and the Auto Dust Removal feature allows the outdoor fan to rotate in reverse direction to eliminate dust from heat exchangers.

LG MULTI V TROPICAL is the perfect choice for long-term use, and it aligns with MEDAD's mission to offer workspace solutions that meet its corporate social responsibility. By adopting effective bespoke techniques and environmentally sustainable practices, MEDAD intends to provide workspace solutions that reduce operating costs while conserving energy and reducing waste. The collaboration between LG Electronics and MEDAD is a testimony to their shared values and objectives when it comes to corporate social responsibility.