Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

In the world of fitness clubs that operate around the clock, the biggest challenge is not only providing modern equipment but also ensuring a comfortable environment for members at all times.
Pure Gym faced this issue head-on: uneven temperatures across different zones and rising energy bills without clear insights into system efficiency.
The solution came with LG Multi V, seamlessly integrated with the Total Management System (TMS). This gave the management team the ability to:
- Monitor performance in real time
- Receive proactive alerts before breakdowns
- Manage energy consumption more effectively
The result? Better comfort for members, reduced energy costs, and greater confidence in the infrastructure.
"This wasn’t just an upgrade – it was a transformation. LG delivered more than cooling; they gave us control, efficiency, and long-term peace of mind." – Operations Manager, Pure Gym
With LG’s solution, it wasn’t just a change in cooling—it was a complete transformation in how the gym manages comfort and efficiency.