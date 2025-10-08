About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with
Smart LG HVAC Solation
– Saudi Arabia

2025-10-08

In the world of fitness clubs that operate around the clock, the biggest challenge is not only providing modern equipment but also ensuring a comfortable environment for members at all times.

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym faced this issue head-on: uneven temperatures across different zones and rising energy bills without clear insights into system efficiency.

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

The solution came with LG Multi V, seamlessly integrated with the Total Management System (TMS). This gave the management team the ability to:
- Monitor performance in real time
- Receive proactive alerts before breakdowns
- Manage energy consumption more effectively

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

The result? Better comfort for members, reduced energy costs, and greater confidence in the infrastructure.

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

"This wasn’t just an upgrade – it was a transformation. LG delivered more than cooling; they gave us control, efficiency, and long-term peace of mind." – Operations Manager, Pure Gym

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia

With LG’s solution, it wasn’t just a change in cooling—it was a complete transformation in how the gym manages comfort and efficiency. 

Pure Gym: 24/7 Comfort with Smart LG HVAC Solation – Saudi Arabia