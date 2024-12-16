We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Abdullatif M.A. Al Abdullatif Hotel-Est.
Radisson Blu Hotel Al Hassa
Mohamad Ahmad al Abdullatif, established their company in 1405 H (1984 AD) in Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The company is a reputable extension of Al Abdullatif Hotel-Est, a well-established firm with over half a century of experience in the Kingdom. Known for its trustworthy investments, Al Abdullatif Son’s has a strong reputation in the Saudi Business Development market.
Considering ATAL Contracting Company as the client representative for the project of Radisson Blu Hotel, and other projects of Al Abdullatif Hotel-Est. where ATAL had been establihed in 1417 H (1996 AD).
Introduction
The project consists of 3 buildings:
- Hotel: 10 Floors with 164 Guest rooms, 14 Suites and 6 Royal suites.
- Luxurious Wedding Hall.
- Business Center: 1 Floors with 9 Meeting Rooms.
- Restaurant: 5 stars restaurant at GF and 5 stars restaurant two floors at 9th and 10th.
Total cooling capacity of the project is 3,092 HP with 544 indoor units,
5 AHUs and 10 FAHUs connected to 143 LG Multi V Systems.
Challenges & Solutions
During the design stage of Radisson Blu Hotel, the designer faced several challenges which was solved by using LG Multi V (VRF system) as illustrated below:
- Limitation of power source (MVA) available at the site.
VRF system needs power source approximately 20% less than other HVAC solutions.
- Reducing the energy consumption based on Saudi Vision 2030.
According to Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO). VRF systems have the highest EER & SEER among HVAC solutions.
- Limited installation space.
The foot print and clearance space needed for VRF systems are 35% - 50% less than other HVAC solutions.
Computational fluid dynamic (CFD) analysis was done for critical spaces of outdoor units to insure that the ambient temperature surrounding them is within the operation range (below 55° C).
- Allowable piping length between indoor and outdoor units.
Single DX split unit has limitations for both total pipe length and allowable elevation difference which makes it not applicable to be used on high rise buildings, while VRF system has a wider range of piping network.
- Integration with building management system (BMS).
By using VRF system, HVAC control can be integrated with BMS system without additional accessories and costs.
Conclusion
The owner and the designer have decided to proceed with LG Multi V (VRF) system as an optimal solution to achieve the project’s requirements, such as premium part-load efficiency, exceptional performance and energy saving, and cost efficient solution by reducing CAPEX and running cost.