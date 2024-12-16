Mohamad Ahmad al Abdullatif, established their company in 1405 H (1984 AD) in Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The company is a reputable extension of Al Abdullatif Hotel-Est, a well-established firm with over half a century of experience in the Kingdom. Known for its trustworthy investments, Al Abdullatif Son’s has a strong reputation in the Saudi Business Development market.

Considering ATAL Contracting Company as the client representative for the project of Radisson Blu Hotel, and other projects of Al Abdullatif Hotel-Est. where ATAL had been establihed in 1417 H (1996 AD).