The LG Air Purification Kit is a 5-step filtration system that removes fine dust particles as small as PM1.0. The kit can be installed in to LG ceiling-mounted cassettes to add air purification and better air quality to any environment. Air Purification Kit performance has been verified by TÜV Rheinland to remove 99.9% of 50nm and 100nm fine dust. Each component of the kit can be removed separately to be cleaned or replaced and the filters can easily be cleaned for semi-permanent use.



With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning truly represent LG’s initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses in MEA. The company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art knowhow and technologies to ensure optimal environments for users in the region.