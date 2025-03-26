We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Installers often face the challenge of working within tight spaces.
In the world of architectural design, every detail matters, including the height between each floor. In residential buildings, plenum space height is a critical factor, often determining not just the aesthetics but also the functionality of each room. This space can vary based on design requirements and regional building codes. Understanding these variations can help homeowners and builders make informed decisions about their construction projects.
Ceiling height diagram for residential building with duct installation & furniture layout.
To address these challenges, LG has introduced a new Single Duct system. This innovative solution offers flexible installation and can be installed even in a relatively narrower ceiling shaft for installers.
LG's Single Duct Upgrade: Features That Will Make Your Job Easier
LG HVAC has taken a leap forward with their latest Single Duct solution. This innovative system boasts four standout features designed to enhance efficiency and comfort. These advancements make LG’s Single Duct a game-changer in modern living environments.
Let's dive into what sets this product apart.
LG Ceiling Concealed Slim Duct with flexible install, low height, bottom air intake, drain pump & easy maintenance.
Feature 1: Flexible Installation
Installing conventional ductwork in residential buildings with limited ceiling space can be a challenge, as each floor typically requires around 300mm of plenum space height. To address this issue, LG implemented the following in its single duct system.
Low-Height Design
• At just 245mm in height, the Single Duct unit provides up to 55mm of additional installation space, making it easier to fit into tight ceiling shafts without compromising performance.
Left metal connector panel (245mm) and right modern bathroom with ceiling vent (300mm).
※ The product height may vary depending on the model
No Space Limits
• Flexible horizontal and vertical installation options allow for seamless placement in narrow or uniquely shaped areas, offering greater adaptability for various building structures.
Left metal connector panel (245mm) and right modern bathroom with ceiling vent (300mm).
※ The vertical installation may vary depending on the model
Bottom Air Intake
• The unit’s rear and bottom air intake eliminates space constraints, improving airflow efficiency and enabling installation in layouts where side clearance is limited.
Dual air intake configurations with rear intake airflow and bottom intake airflow, both with blue arrows shown.
Feature 2: Built-in Drain Pump
A built-in drain pump enhances installation convenience by eliminating the need for separate pump installation, reducing both labor time and potential errors. This feature also improves installation quality and reliability, allowing for efficient drainage without additional components or modifications.
Feature 3: Easy Maintenance
The new Single Duct design significantly enhances accessibility to control devices by allowing service and maintenance from below the unit. This innovative structure eliminates the need for side access, thereby reducing the required inspection space and shortening repair time.
Additionally, the unit’s compact size and flexible installation options make it adaptable to tight spaces without compromising on ease of maintenance. This improved accessibility not only minimizes downtime but also lowers maintenance costs, making it a practical choice for both residential and commercial applications.
Control box open panel reveals internal connectors & components; labeled 'Easy Access to Control Box'.
Feature 4: E.S.P. Control
External Static Pressure (ESP) control is a key feature for installers, providing consistent and sufficient airflow even when ducting is extended into larger spaces. By allowing manual adjustment of ESP, the system maintains optimal air volume and performance regardless of duct length. This flexibility not only enhances installation adaptability but also delivers efficient air distribution for improved comfort in various building layouts.
3D house interior with ceiling duct arrows show airflow in living, kitchen, bedroom & bath; labeled 'Comfortable airflow'.
LG’s Single Duct system streamlines HVAC installation in space-limited residential buildings with its compact design and flexible placement options. Features like bottom air intake and improved accessibility simplify maintenance, reducing downtime and costs. By combining efficiency and adaptability, LG delivers a solution that meets modern architectural demands while enhancing convenience for both installers and homeowners.
Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
