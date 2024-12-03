We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG BECON cloud
LG BECON cloud is a cloud-based air solution care system, monitoring LG System Air-conditioner and HVAC in real-time to maintain the optimal operation condition and identify any issues in advance.
Remote Monitoring for Smart Management
Benefits with LG BECON cloud
Unrestrictive
Facilities are monitored without time or location restrictions, ensuring maximum convenience for users.
Effective
Time and cost are reduced by dispatching engineers after preemptively detecting potential issues.
* Connectivity can be varied by each product.