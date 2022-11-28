Users can monitor and control their home HVAC systems as well with LG ThinQ connectivity for more convenient and efficient operation both in the house, or away from home. Furthermore, the design of the many LG indoor units makes maintenance service even more convenient for service technicians. Technicians can also access valuable maintenance information about indoor and outdoor units to more accurately diagnose issues and reduce service times.

Homeowners know what they need for their ideal home and LG understands what customers require to meet those needs. The LG Multi Split provides customers with the optimal residential HVAC solution for ideal home comfort while making life more convenient for homeowners, designers and HVAC engineers.