We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
In the evolving world of AI, IoT and smart devices, the functionality of our homes and offices is also changing rapidly. Our mobile devices connect to our refrigerators. Our washing machines connect to remote servers. All this connectivity is making the appliances we use day-to-day more effective and our lives more convenient. At the core of this somewhat new functionality are smart sensors that gather information about the environment around us and relay that information to allow our appliances and devices to work even better. LG HVAC systems also implement the use of smart sensors to keep us more comfortable and improve performance for more effective and efficient climate control. Let’s explore some of the smart sensors that keep LG HVAC solutions ahead of the game.
HUMIDITY SENSOR - Combining Temperature and Humidity
Any HVAC system needs an accurate thermostat to ensure precise temperatures, but LG HVAC solutions go one step further with humidity sensing. LG Multi V DUAL Sensing Control utilizes temperature and humidity sensors to provide a new level of comfort. By detecting the humidity level in a space, humidity sensors help the LG Multi V system to adjust airflow from indoor units when the air inside is too dry. When outdoor conditions are overly humid, the humidity sensor is able to notify the system and cooler air can be supplied indoors for a more pleasant environment. But this system is also more efficient. When outdoor conditions are dry, the system can then reduce the operation rate and supply more mild airflow. Also, at night when temperatures and humidity are lower, the system automatically reduces operation and provides appropriate airflow and cooling. This DUAL Sensing solution can reduce seasonal efficiency by up to 21% all thanks to smart humidity sensors.
FLOOR TEMPERATURE SENSOR - Floor to Ceiling Comfort
As an HVAC system operates, it uses temperature sensing to heat or cool the entirety of the space where the indoor units are installed. But if the thermometer is located in the indoor unit or on the wall, the temperatures in the lower half of the room can be different than in the top half of the air in the room. With smart sensors that can detect the temperature on the floor of a room, an HVAC system is able to precisely and evenly heat or cool a space for an overall more comfortable environment from the floor to the ceiling and everywhere in between.
HUMAN DETECTION - Close Proximity to Comfort
In a space like an office or conference center, where people are moving in and out of different rooms and spaces throughout the day, energy can be wasted on heating or cooling unoccupied spaces. Smart sensors that detect human proximity are able to start and stop HVAC system operation depending on whether a room is occupied or not. When a sensor notifies the system when people leave a room, the system can shut off airflow and stop climate control for that space. Human detection sensors like those implemented in the LG DUAL Vane Cassette can save as much as 54% in energy consumption by reducing the waste of energy. The system can then automatically turn back on when the room is occupied again.
Smart sensors are changing how we interact with our devices and appliances. They’re also creating more comfortable and more efficient environments in our homes and offices. The world of HVAC is taking another leap forward with the use of smart sensors.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
Please click the 'INQUIRY TO BUY' banner below to contact your local LG office for further information on solutions and products.