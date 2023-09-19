About Cookies on This Site

Ice Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

With LG products, you know that your business has the best. Discover how the Air Cooled Chiller Systems will improve your entire office environment, work in comfort. Learn about the product features below.

Ice_Storage_Air-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_01

Ice Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

Features Line Up
Features
INQUIRY TO BUY
Ice_Storage_Air-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_02

Ice Storage Air-cooled Scroll Chiller

Ice Storage System is a technology that cools the indoor area by melting the frozen ice produced over the night. This can be combined with air-cooled scroll chiller to form an optimal system.

Air-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_03

Easy & Efficient Solution

It operates the freezer at night time, freezes the ice, stores it in the heat storage tank, and dissolves it during the daytime to provide cooling to the building. Because it uses low-cost night-time power, operation cost is reduced, and it can easily cope with power load problem in summer.

Twin All Inverter Compressor

Twin All Inverter Compressor allows wide operation range of 15Hz up to 120Hz

HiPOR™ Applied

HiPOR™ technology boosts compressor efficiency by directly returning oil into the compressor

Improved Heating Performance

Vapor Injection technology enables efficient heating operation by controlling the optimum refrigerant flow rate even if the outdoor temperature is low

Modular Design

Modular design allows flexible installation according to space, and convenient control.

Stable Control

Inverter control technology enables stable control of outflow water temperature.

Eco-friendly Refrigerant

R-410a is a highly efficient eco-friendly refrigerant with zero ozone depletion potential.

Remote control function up to 500m

Remote control function up to 500m

Optimized Central Control

Control solutions such as ACP IV and AC Smart enable easy monitoring and allow remote control to manage various HVAC models at anywhere.

Ice_Storage_Air-cooled_Scroll_Chiller_08

Air-cooled Scroll Chiller Line Up

MULTI_V_5_13

