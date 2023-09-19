* Uvnano™ is a compound word derived from the words UV and its unit nanometer.

** Based on TÜV Rheinland test conducted according to LG test method in compliance with ISO 20743 : 2007 removing 99.99 of percent of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to UV LED lights for 4 hours (tested models : PBM13M1UA, PBM13M2UA, PBM13M3UA). The result value is measured at a specific point set in the experiment.

*** This result may differ in actual use conditions of the air conditioning system.

* Based on KCL test conducted in compliance with ASHRAE 52.2. ASHARE recommends MERV 13-equivalent filters for reducing airborne infectious aerosol exposure.