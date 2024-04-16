About Cookies on This Site

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

STB-6500

Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box

front view

Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box

There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

The image shows that Pro:Centric SMART help you optimize hospital services for hotel brand and guest.
HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart Application Platform

Pro:Centric SMART is optimized for customizing hospitality services for hotel brands and guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With LG’s smart customization tools and content management software, it increases convenience through implementation of high-end technology.

*Actual UI may differ
*Only TA Type supports RF infrastracutre.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV which is connected to the set top box in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.
HOTEL MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages the TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

*Some devices may have limited compatibility, thus may not support voice control and IoT function.

A TV with STB-6500 is screening the natural scenery at high resolution.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Support Ultra HD Resolution

STB-6500 supports 4 types of video output resolutions which are UHD, FHD, HD and 1,366 × 768px. Also, it automatically upscales Full HD content on the HDMI/USB inputs to Ultra HD.* With this, you can deliver clear messages and add animation on the content.

*The output resolution should be set and selected 2160p, and the native resolution of the connected display panel should support Ultra HD. For example, 2160p requires a UHD display panel.

A TV connected to the STB6500 is screening an art piece with Gallery Mode based on webOS 5.0.
SMART PLATFORM

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Gallery mode enables you to utilize the TV as an artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.
STB-6500 decrypts and unlocks access to premium content through embedded Pro:Idiom technology.
SMART DRM

Embedded Pro:Idiom Decryption

STB-6500 provides embedded Pro:Idiom decryption for non-Pro:Idiom TVs. Pro:Idiom, DRM (Digital Right Management) technology unlocks access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high value digital contents.
STB-6500 has side connector that can extend additional 3rd party external modules.
HARDWARE DESIGN

Enclosure Design with an Expansion Side-connector

STB-6500 is designed for additional 3rd party external module expansion to deliver additional capabilities such as DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem card for IP-over-coax installation.

*The external modules must be tested for compatibility with STB-6500.

Content is being shared easily and quickly on various devices through SmartShare.
SMART CONNECTIVITY

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share content more easily and quickly across various devices. It also simplifies the process by easily searching for the desired content and share content.

*The devices must be DLNA certified to support this feature.

Mobile device and TV with STB6500 are connected via Bluetooth, so music on the device is played on TV.
SMART CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android, iOS based mobile device.

Set Top Box can function as wireless hotspot through SoftAP.
SMART CONNECTIVITY

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) functions as Wi-Fi that uses TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP.

*Soft AP should be set in installation menu.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may not be available in certain devices because of different encryption method.

Print

All Spec

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    366 x 143 x 218 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    1.85 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Line Out)

  • EzManager

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

INFO

  • Category

    Settop Box

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    60W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    STB only : 17.6W STB + Exp Module : 47.5W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    DC IN : 19V/2.7A

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SMART FUNCTION

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

STANDARD

  • EMC

    YES

  • Safety

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • BEACON

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.