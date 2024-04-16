We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box
Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box
There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*Actual UI may differ
*Only TA Type supports RF infrastracutre.
*Some devices may have limited compatibility, thus may not support voice control and IoT function.
*The output resolution should be set and selected 2160p, and the native resolution of the connected display panel should support Ultra HD. For example, 2160p requires a UHD display panel.
*The external modules must be tested for compatibility with STB-6500.
*The devices must be DLNA certified to support this feature.
*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android, iOS based mobile device.
*Soft AP should be set in installation menu.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
*This feature may not be available in certain devices because of different encryption method.
All Spec
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
366 x 143 x 218 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
1.85 kg
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Line Out)
-
EzManager
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
YES
-
Instant ON
YES
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Port Block
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
INFO
-
Category
Settop Box
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Consumption(Max)
60W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
STB only : 17.6W STB + Exp Module : 47.5W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
DC IN : 19V/2.7A
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
SMART FUNCTION
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Gallery Mode
YES
-
IoT
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
webOS version
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
YES
STANDARD
-
EMC
YES
-
Safety
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
BEACON
YES
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
