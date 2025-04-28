About Cookies on This Site

This is an example image featuring an administrator monitoring and managing indoor and outdoor digital signage using the LG ConnectedCare solution.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Manage Your Displays Anytime, Anywhere More Efficiently

LG ConnectedCare is an efficient remote management software solution designed for controlling and monitoring LG digital signage displays*. Based on a cloud solution, it enables users to centrally manage devices via the internet**, offering an opportunity to reduce upfront costs compared to traditional on-premise solutions that require physical servers.

Device Control - Remote Control - Multi Control - Auto Cloning Data - Comparison Device Monitoring - Dashboard (Device, Energy) - Threshold and Email Notification - LED Status Monitoring Analysis Report - License Status - Issue Status - Energy Management - Security Report & Guidance

* The availability of LG ConnectedCare may differ by models. Please contact the local sales office for more details. ** Since LG ConnectedCare is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.

Structure of LG ConnectedCare

With the ability to remotely change device settings and manage multiple devices at once, LG ConnectedCare helps saving time and money on costly on-site visits, making it the essential solution for signage operators.

A diagram illustrates the LG ConnectedCare solution’s structure, highlighting the benefits of remotely managing multiple digital signage displays through a cloud-based system.

Device Control

LG ConnectedCare provides various features such as auto cloning data, and comparison settings to simplify the operation of device remote control. Moreover, user can control multi devices of different models within the same group by utilizing 2 types of Quick / Uni control features.

A sample image showcases an administrator simultaneously managing multiple digital signage through the LG ConnectedCare solution.

Auto Cloning Data

Grouping devices with the same settings enables easy control, and any new device added will automatically synchronize through data cloning.

Comparison

User can receive a notification if the model of the target group has different settings from the default device based on the data set between several groups.

Quick / Uni Control

This is an example image highlighting the Quick Controller function of the LG ConnectedCare solution, showing how users can adjust Power On, Screen On/Off, Reboot, Input, Volume, and Brightness across multiple signage displays.

Uni Controller

Multiple devices can be controlled and operated by selecting device models and groups.

Quick Controller

Multiple devices can be selected for control, and the Quick Controller button can be pressed to operate them.

Device Monitoring

With the intuitive dashboard provided by LG ConnectedCare, users can monitor the device status at a glance. The dashboard displays the overall connection status of the devices registered in the workspace of the business sites.

The LG ConnectedCare solution’s dashboard screen is displayed on a monitor placed on a desk.

Always on Monitoring

This feature allows users to easily view the display temperature, available storage, fan, and continuous usage time at a glance.

Selective Monitoring

The user can set the designated issue types of the display in ‘Monitoring Settings’ to quickly detect and take action for error that occur.

Security Monitoring

The user can keep their device safe by setting up security features. This in advance, restricts the execution of unauthorized app and blocks the malicious IPs on the device.

Threshold and Email Notification Settings

Users can set up to various different thresholds for their devices using the ‘monitoring settings’ provided by LG ConnectedCare. If any of the predetermined thresholds are exceeded during device operation, an error notification email will be sent to the designated administrator to inform them of the issue.

An example image shows how users can set threshold values for devices in the LG ConnectedCare solution’s monitoring settings. If a threshold is exceeded, a designated user will receive an error notification via email.

LED Status Monitoring

(Temperature, Cabinet Connection, LED Pixel Error Detection)

Temperature

Users can easily monitor the temperature status of their device cabinet or the LDM (LED Display Module) while in use. The temperature readings are displayed in a graphical format, with red indicating an abnormal temperature and yellow signaling a cautionary status. This feature enables users to proactively monitor the temperature issue and respond in advance*.

This is an example image of a view monitoring the temperature status of device cabinets or LED Display Modules (LDMs).

* Selecting a “LED Controller” displays LDM configuration and Detail. * There may be a limit to the devices supported. ** Temperature monitoring is available for both LG devices and ODM products, but the LDM is only supported on LG devices. For more details on supported devices, please consult your local sales representative.

Cabinet Connection

LG ConnectedCare detects the cabinet connection status in real-time for devices*. It enables users to know the direction of the cabinet connection and get signal status with detailed information.

This is an example image of the LG ConnectedCare solution detecting a device’s cabinet connection status in real time.

* Cabinet connection holding area. Use the tab key to select the cabinet to view the connection status and Detail. * There may be a limit to the devices supported. For more details, please check with you local sales for confirmation.

LED Pixel Error Detection

LG ConnectedCare enables users to proactively identify and address defects in the display’s cell and line by detecting LED pixel errors. This feature allows users to easily check the number and location of LDM errors for each display cabinet, facilitating preventive measures for optimal display operation. Users can also set a pre-scheduled diagnostic schedule for self-diagnosis.

A sample image demonstrates the LG ConnectedCare solution performing LED pixel error detection.

* LG ConnectedCare supports automatic and real-time detection of display pixel errors. In the event of an error detection it displays an alert message on the user’s device management screen or sends an issue notification email to the designated administrator. * LG ConnectedCare provides functionality to detect pixel errors and notify users, but resolving pixel issues requires action from the user or the system integrator. ** Compatible models can be found on the Notice Board within the LG Business Cloud website.

Energy Dashboard

The energy dashboard helps users monitor and manage the energy consumption of their displays more efficiently. Based on LG ConnectedCare’s energy consumption analysis data, it offers detailed insights into each device’s energy consumption, and its intuitive dashboard allows users to compare and evaluate energy consumption data on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis.

An example image presents the daily, weekly, and monthly energy consumption of digital signage, along with the top five signage devices that used the most energy in a single day.

* There may be a limit to the devices supported. For more details, please check with you local sales for confirmation.

Users can compare and analyze last month’s device energy consumption with other users using the same server. Moreover, the energy-saving mode allows for direct management of power consumption by adjusting display brightness or setting brightness schedules. These brightness adjustments enable users to forecast changes in energy consumption, facilitating more effective energy management.

This sample image displays in graph form the energy consumption of the signage in use compared to the previous month, the current status of the energy-saving mode, and the estimated energy savings.

Analysis Report

With LG ConnectedCare, the users can customize the recipients and frequency (every 2 weeks or every month) of the delivery based on user’s preferences.

An example image demonstrates how users receive a signage analysis report via email through the LG ConnectedCare solution.

License Status Report

The report provides an overview of device issues, the status of license management, recommendations for other settings, and a history of device operations.

* This image is for illustrative purposes only.

Issue Status Report

With the Issue Status Report, the user can receive various information about the issues occurred to the registered devices for the selected specific period.

• Issue Summary
• Top 3 issues frequently occurred
• Detailed Information for 6 main issues within self-check guide (Temperature, low signal, fan, Uptime Tracker, Round Trip Time, Infect Detection)

Energy Management

The features will be presented to the user in a report format, detailing annual and hourly energy consumption, identifying the top energy-consuming groups, and listing devices without Energy Saving Mode enabled. This comprehensive overview aims to enhance energy management and efficiency within the workspace.

Annual Energy Consumption, Hourly Energy Consumption, Top 5 Group’s Energy Usage

Security Report & Guidance

It provides information about security issues that occurred in the workspace. Additionally, it offers guidance on how to address frequently occurring security issues.

Unauthorized App Block 50, Malicious IP Block 12, Unauthorized App Block 81%, Malicious IP Block 19%, Total 62