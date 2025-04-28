We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
The Optimal Hotel Management Solution
LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a powerful yet convenient cloud-based hotel management solution that allows for integrated management. This comprehensive management solution empowers hotels to create content easily for in-room displays, delivering customized services to their customers. By utilizing LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can monitor the status of rooms and customer requests and accumulate meaningful data generated while operating a hotel.
* LG Pro:Centic Cloud is available for use through a paid subscription, and requires a separate registration
Cloud Service
LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a cloud server-based solution that operates in a network-connected environment, enabling remote access regardless of location and minimizing the need for unnecessary on-site visits. In addition, LG Pro:Centric Cloud provides excellent scalability, making it easy to addnew devices into the solution and able to integrate seamlessly with other systems. Compared to traditional on-premise solutions, LG Pro:Centric Cloud allows for cost savings in initial investment.
* Since LG Pro:Centric Cloud is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions
Enhancing The Hospitality Experience
SI companies can conveniently operate the solution due to streamlined licensing and installation process. Additionally, they can seamlessly integrate it into their system using Open API.
Hotels can obtain valuable data related to customer usage that can help hotel operations. Additionally, easy content creation and customized advertising can lead to increased revenue.
Accessibility
One of the key advantages of cloud-based solutions is accessibility. Remote management and system access are possible anywhere with a network connection. LG Pro:Centric Cloud can be managed and updated remotely from any location, simplifying the management of hotel TVs and reducing the need for physical visits to sites.
Scalability
LG Pro:Centric Cloud’s scalability streamlines license issuance and installation, utilizing its cloud server-based architecture for seamless expansion across regions without the need for separate servers. In addition, with the subscription of a solution license, we provide an Open API that allows customize and utilize functions necessary for linking with other systems.
Reduced Initial Cost
Hosting your own server and installing a solution can be costly because purchasing solution licenses and establishing an initial system are expensive. However, cloud server-based solutions have lower initial investment costs compared to on-premise solutions because they do not require physical servers or operation costs.
Content and Group Management
When operating a hotel, effective communication with customers is essential, whether it’s through displays in the lobby or guest rooms. Meeting these communication needs requires various content to be played on the displays. With LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can effortlessly create content that showcases the hotel’s identity or provides essential information to customers. Furthermore, LG Pro:Centric Cloud enables hotels to deliver customized services by tailoring the content to individual customer preferences.
Simple and Easy Content Management
LG Pro:Centric Cloud’s intuitive editing tool allows users to easily put together intriguing screen images with various template options and widgets. The ideal design becomes easier than ever since everything from choosing fonts and changing sizes, inserting images and video cilps, to applying various animation effects can be done with the simple drag and drop functionality.
Flexible Group Management
Hotel managers can coordinate in-room TV channels to fit each guest. Different channels and messages can be provided to each group according to their preferences, purpose of visit, room grade, etc.* Not only that, special promotions and notices can be sent to select groups with customized services and more effective marketing.
Enhanced User Experience
With LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can elevate guest experiences to a new level of personalization and interactivity. Through in-room TVs, specialized services can be provided to guests, creating tailored experiences. Starting with a warm welcome message upon entering the room, hotels can deliver customized advertisements and announcements to specific guest groups via the TV. Additionally, guests can conveniently request services or access information.
* Purchases can be made via a guest’s phone by scanning the QR code on the TV to access purchase links. ** Please note that a separate fee is required for Flight info service usage.
Web Application Editor
LG Pro:Centric Cloud aimed to enhance the customer experience by leveraging the ubiquity of mobile phones, rather than relying on landline phones or TVs for communication. With this solution, hotels can effortlessly develop their own web application. Customers can access this application by scanning a QR code enabling them to control the TV, request room service, and access useful information using their mobile phones. Hoteliers can promptly respond to guest requests and deliver services through the mobile device.
OTT* Service
With LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can offer guests their preferred OTT servic, such as ‘Netflix’ or ‘YouTube’. Guests can log in using their own accounts and will be automatically logged out upon checkout.
* OTT service : Over-the-top media service.
** To ensure seamless access to OTT service, it is necessary to check for compatible TV models and PMS (Property Management System) availability. In addition, please note that there may be countries where the OTT service is not provided, so please contact the local sales office for more details.
External Service Integration
LG Pro:Centric Cloud seamlessly integrates with third-party service providers to bring a range of solutions directly to guest rooms, including the “GYG (Get Your Guide) Trip Service”. This service enables guests to access a variety of local tour packages and excursion programs through in-room TVs, allowing them to discover information and make purchases* from the comfort of their rooms. Additionally, the solution can be linked with external services such as weather information and flight details**, enabling guests to conveniently access this information on their TV.
* Purchases can be made via a guest’s phone by scanning the QR code on the TV to access purchase links. ** Please note that a separate fee is required for flight information service usage.
Monitoring
While operating a hotel, it is crucial to monitor room status and service requests from customers in real time. By utilizing LG Pro:Centric Cloud, hotels can easily monitor the essential aspects of hotel through the room manager and dashboard features.
Remote Control
With a network connection, user can run the operation of the devices wherever and whenever through cloud solution. Thus, widely distributed types of digital signage displays can be controlled from one place, making the display management process efficient and convenient.
Dashboard
LG Pro:Centric Cloud provides a comprehensive dashboard that offers valuable information for efficient hotel management. This includes details on licensed devices, network connectivity, and room-related data such as current occupancy rates and daily room utilization. The dashboard’s intuitive interface makes it easy to access and interpret the essential data required for successful hotel operations.
Data Viewer
LG Pro:Centric Cloud offers a comprehensive data viewer that empowers hoteliers to access valuable information through various dashboards. This enables them to run their operations more efficiently and make informed decisions based on guest preferences. For instance, hotels can analyze individual guest's TV viewing patterns to gain insights into their behaviors and preferences, such as duration of stay in the room and preferred channels. This information can be utilized to provide personalized suggestions or rearrange channel offerings, ultimately enhancing the overall guest experience. Additionally, hoteliers can monitor warning statuses and promptly address any device issues to ensure smooth operations. With the data viewer, meaningful data is collected and hotels can analyze the data themselves to gain valuable insights, that can improve the guest experience.